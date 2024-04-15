The researcher team, from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham university in Coimbatore, India, sandwiched macroalgae between a carbon-coated copper electrode and a titanium oxide-coated fluorine-doped tin oxide electrode. The 1 cm2 device exhibited a 1. 25 mA photocurrent and 0. 5 V photovoltage under UV light. A research team from Indian university Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has developed solar cells from living algae. The team fabricated the bio-photovoltaic device using the freshwater filamentous macroalgae pithophora as a photoactive material. The chosen algae belong to the green algae family and is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...