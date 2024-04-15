The Silicon to Solar report, partly funded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, outlines ways to restore solar manufacturing to the nation with a little help from the country's major trading partner - China. From pv magazine print edition 4/24 Australian universities and research institutes have been a major influence on China's PV boom, educating numerous Chinese solar engineers and senior executives. China hosts 80% of global solar silicon, wafer, cell, and module manufacturing capacity and last year invested almost AUD200 billion ($130 billion) in the sector, according to analyst Wood ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...