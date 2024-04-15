Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2024
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 16/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-04-15 08:00 CEST --
PERIOD       COMPANY TICKER         EVENT         MARKET 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  25.03.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10    Public offering    TLN RIG 
    15.04.2024                            VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.03.2024 - TextMagic MAGIC        Annual General    TLN   
    19.04.2024                 Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.04.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos      Government      VLN   
    30.06.2024  Vyriausybe           securities auction      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  15.04.2024 - Nordecon NCN1T         Audited annual    TLN   
    19.04.2024                 report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.04.2024 Novaturas NTU1L        Sales figures     VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.04.2024 Snaige SNG1L          Extraordinary     VLN   
                          General Meeting       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.04.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L      Dividend record date VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Government      VLN   
          Vyriausybe LTGB023027B     securities auction      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    15.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Dividend record date RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.04.2024 Civinity CIVB110025FA     Coupon payment date  VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.04.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T  Dividend ex-date   TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    16.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R       Dividend payment   RIG   
                          date             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.04.2024 UPP & CO Kauno 53       Coupon payment date  TLN   
          UPPB080022FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.04.2024 Coop Pank CPA1T        Annual General    TLN   
                          Meeting           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.04.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI         Audited annual    RIG   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Coupon payment date  VLN   
          Vyriausybe LTGB004024C                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos      Maturity date     VLN   
          Vyriausybe LTGB004024C                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    17.04.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T  Dividend record date TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.04.2024 Coop Pank CPA         Interim report, 3   TLN   
                          months            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.04.2024 RATO kredito unija       Coupon payment date  VLN   
          RTOB120029FA                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.04.2024 Eleving Group ELEV095026A   Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    18.04.2024 Coop Pank CPA         Investors event    TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    19.04.2024 Hepsor HPR1T          Audited annual    TLN   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    19.04.2024 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R      Audited annual    RIG   
                          report            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    19.04.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI       Annual General    VLN   
                          Meeting           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
