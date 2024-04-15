Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 16/2024

Riga, Latvia, 2024-04-15 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.03.2024 - Grenardi Group GGBOND10 Public offering TLN RIG 15.04.2024 VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.03.2024 - TextMagic MAGIC Annual General TLN 19.04.2024 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.04.2024 - Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN 30.06.2024 Vyriausybe securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2024 - Nordecon NCN1T Audited annual TLN 19.04.2024 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2024 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2024 Snaige SNG1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2024 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Dividend record date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Government VLN Vyriausybe LTGB023027B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend record date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2024 Civinity CIVB110025FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.04.2024 DelfinGroup DGR1R Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2024 UPP & CO Kauno 53 Coupon payment date TLN UPPB080022FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2024 Coop Pank CPA1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2024 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Coupon payment date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB004024C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2024 Lietuvos Respublikos Maturity date VLN Vyriausybe LTGB004024C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.04.2024 EfTEN Real Estate Fund EFT1T Dividend record date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.04.2024 Coop Pank CPA Interim report, 3 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.04.2024 RATO kredito unija Coupon payment date VLN RTOB120029FA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.04.2024 Eleving Group ELEV095026A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.04.2024 Coop Pank CPA Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2024 Hepsor HPR1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2024 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.04.2024 NEO Finance NEOFI Annual General VLN Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.