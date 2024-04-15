Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
15.04.24
08:05 Uhr
1,616 Euro
-0,006
-0,37 %
Dow Jones News
15.04.2024 | 08:31
120 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 April 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 12th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6440     GBP1.4000 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6260     GBP1.3920 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6357     GBP1.3962

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,643,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   1,727    1.6440        XDUB     09:35:29      00028793001TRDU1 
   2,099    1.6440        XDUB     09:35:29      00028793002TRDU1 
   1,988    1.6440        XDUB     09:35:29      00028793003TRDU1 
   2,330    1.6400        XDUB     09:42:56      00028793024TRDU1 
   2,400    1.6400        XDUB     09:42:56      00028793025TRDU1 
   1,524    1.6400        XDUB     09:42:56      00028793026TRDU1 
   2,737    1.6400        XDUB     10:25:55      00028793273TRDU1 
   2,649    1.6400        XDUB     11:32:40      00028793570TRDU1 
    158    1.6400        XDUB     11:32:40      00028793571TRDU1 
   1,504    1.6400        XDUB     11:32:40      00028793572TRDU1 
   1,165    1.6400        XDUB     11:32:40      00028793573TRDU1 
   2,793    1.6380        XDUB     11:52:51      00028793800TRDU1 
    200    1.6380        XDUB     13:16:13      00028794138TRDU1 
   2,780    1.6400        XDUB     13:24:07      00028794182TRDU1 
   2,604    1.6380        XDUB     13:33:37      00028794214TRDU1 
   3,156    1.6380        XDUB     13:33:37      00028794215TRDU1 
     29   1.6380        XDUB     13:33:37      00028794216TRDU1 
    825    1.6260        XDUB     13:56:58      00028794869TRDU1 
   2,006    1.6260        XDUB     13:56:58      00028794870TRDU1 
     8   1.6360        XDUB     14:44:57      00028795588TRDU1 
   3,161    1.6360        XDUB     14:50:52      00028795647TRDU1 
   2,771    1.6360        XDUB     14:50:52      00028795648TRDU1 
   3,032    1.6360        XDUB     14:50:52      00028795649TRDU1 
   2,832    1.6280        XDUB     15:01:16      00028795777TRDU1 
   2,774    1.6260        XDUB     15:35:49      00028795991TRDU1 
   2,809    1.6260        XDUB     15:35:49      00028795992TRDU1 
    235    1.6260        XDUB     16:09:33      00028796299TRDU1 
   1,675    1.6280        XDUB     16:16:32      00028796357TRDU1 
   1,035    1.6280        XDUB     16:16:32      00028796358TRDU1 
     70   1.6320        XDUB     16:21:45      00028796408TRDU1 
   4,924    1.6320        XDUB     16:21:45      00028796409TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
   2,611   1.4000        XLON     09:15:17      00028792920TRDU1 
   2,611   1.4000        XLON     09:53:47      00028793113TRDU1 
   2,611   1.4000        XLON     10:37:33      00028793309TRDU1 
   2,591   1.4000        XLON     11:22:47      00028793510TRDU1 
     445   1.4000        XLON     11:22:47      00028793509TRDU1 
   2,681   1.3980        XLON     11:52:51      00028793799TRDU1 
   2,048   1.3980        XLON     11:52:51      00028793798TRDU1 
     691   1.3980        XLON     11:52:51      00028793797TRDU1 
   4,625   1.3980        XLON     13:33:37      00028794213TRDU1 
     182   1.3980        XLON     13:33:37      00028794212TRDU1 
     603   1.3980        XLON     13:33:37      00028794211TRDU1 
     176   1.3980        XLON     14:45:08      00028795592TRDU1 
     726   1.3980        XLON     14:45:08      00028795591TRDU1 
     582   1.3980        XLON     14:45:08      00028795590TRDU1 
     913   1.3980        XLON     14:45:08      00028795589TRDU1 
     340   1.3980        XLON     14:45:08      00028795593TRDU1 
   6,664   1.3920        XLON     14:52:13      00028795679TRDU1 
     266   1.3920        XLON     16:04:19      00028796265TRDU1 
     172   1.3920        XLON     16:06:31      00028796277TRDU1 
     120   1.3920        XLON     16:07:46      00028796284TRDU1 
     75   1.3920        XLON     16:08:42      00028796290TRDU1 
     69   1.3920        XLON     16:09:16      00028796298TRDU1 
     38   1.3920        XLON     16:09:56      00028796305TRDU1 
     54   1.3920        XLON     16:10:13      00028796310TRDU1 
   3,030   1.3920        XLON     16:10:33      00028796323TRDU1 
   5,076   1.3920        XLON     16:21:45      00028796410TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  315432 
EQS News ID:  1879847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1879847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
