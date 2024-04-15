DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 April 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 12th of April 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 60,000 40,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6440 GBP1.4000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6260 GBP1.3920 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6357 GBP1.3962

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 648,643,920 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,727 1.6440 XDUB 09:35:29 00028793001TRDU1 2,099 1.6440 XDUB 09:35:29 00028793002TRDU1 1,988 1.6440 XDUB 09:35:29 00028793003TRDU1 2,330 1.6400 XDUB 09:42:56 00028793024TRDU1 2,400 1.6400 XDUB 09:42:56 00028793025TRDU1 1,524 1.6400 XDUB 09:42:56 00028793026TRDU1 2,737 1.6400 XDUB 10:25:55 00028793273TRDU1 2,649 1.6400 XDUB 11:32:40 00028793570TRDU1 158 1.6400 XDUB 11:32:40 00028793571TRDU1 1,504 1.6400 XDUB 11:32:40 00028793572TRDU1 1,165 1.6400 XDUB 11:32:40 00028793573TRDU1 2,793 1.6380 XDUB 11:52:51 00028793800TRDU1 200 1.6380 XDUB 13:16:13 00028794138TRDU1 2,780 1.6400 XDUB 13:24:07 00028794182TRDU1 2,604 1.6380 XDUB 13:33:37 00028794214TRDU1 3,156 1.6380 XDUB 13:33:37 00028794215TRDU1 29 1.6380 XDUB 13:33:37 00028794216TRDU1 825 1.6260 XDUB 13:56:58 00028794869TRDU1 2,006 1.6260 XDUB 13:56:58 00028794870TRDU1 8 1.6360 XDUB 14:44:57 00028795588TRDU1 3,161 1.6360 XDUB 14:50:52 00028795647TRDU1 2,771 1.6360 XDUB 14:50:52 00028795648TRDU1 3,032 1.6360 XDUB 14:50:52 00028795649TRDU1 2,832 1.6280 XDUB 15:01:16 00028795777TRDU1 2,774 1.6260 XDUB 15:35:49 00028795991TRDU1 2,809 1.6260 XDUB 15:35:49 00028795992TRDU1 235 1.6260 XDUB 16:09:33 00028796299TRDU1 1,675 1.6280 XDUB 16:16:32 00028796357TRDU1 1,035 1.6280 XDUB 16:16:32 00028796358TRDU1 70 1.6320 XDUB 16:21:45 00028796408TRDU1 4,924 1.6320 XDUB 16:21:45 00028796409TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,611 1.4000 XLON 09:15:17 00028792920TRDU1 2,611 1.4000 XLON 09:53:47 00028793113TRDU1 2,611 1.4000 XLON 10:37:33 00028793309TRDU1 2,591 1.4000 XLON 11:22:47 00028793510TRDU1 445 1.4000 XLON 11:22:47 00028793509TRDU1 2,681 1.3980 XLON 11:52:51 00028793799TRDU1 2,048 1.3980 XLON 11:52:51 00028793798TRDU1 691 1.3980 XLON 11:52:51 00028793797TRDU1 4,625 1.3980 XLON 13:33:37 00028794213TRDU1 182 1.3980 XLON 13:33:37 00028794212TRDU1 603 1.3980 XLON 13:33:37 00028794211TRDU1 176 1.3980 XLON 14:45:08 00028795592TRDU1 726 1.3980 XLON 14:45:08 00028795591TRDU1 582 1.3980 XLON 14:45:08 00028795590TRDU1 913 1.3980 XLON 14:45:08 00028795589TRDU1 340 1.3980 XLON 14:45:08 00028795593TRDU1 6,664 1.3920 XLON 14:52:13 00028795679TRDU1 266 1.3920 XLON 16:04:19 00028796265TRDU1 172 1.3920 XLON 16:06:31 00028796277TRDU1 120 1.3920 XLON 16:07:46 00028796284TRDU1 75 1.3920 XLON 16:08:42 00028796290TRDU1 69 1.3920 XLON 16:09:16 00028796298TRDU1 38 1.3920 XLON 16:09:56 00028796305TRDU1 54 1.3920 XLON 16:10:13 00028796310TRDU1 3,030 1.3920 XLON 16:10:33 00028796323TRDU1 5,076 1.3920 XLON 16:21:45 00028796410TRDU1

