The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 15.04.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 15.04.2024Aktien1 US69366X1000 PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia [Persero] Tbk2 US78516J1016 Saab AB ADR3 US7843754042 SKF AB ADR4 US8701951043 Swedbank AB ADR5 US56804T3041 Marin Software Inc.Anleihen1 XS2798993858 Bank of Montreal2 FR001400PGB2 Bpifrance SACA3 USC8692MAD68 Taseko Mines Ltd.4 XS2803760359 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)5 XS2769601480 Goldman Sachs Finance Corp. International Ltd.6 US47233WEJ45 Jefferies Financial Group Inc.7 US515110CF96 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank