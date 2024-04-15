The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 15.04.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 15.04.2024
Aktien
1 US69366X1000 PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia [Persero] Tbk
2 US78516J1016 Saab AB ADR
3 US7843754042 SKF AB ADR
4 US8701951043 Swedbank AB ADR
5 US56804T3041 Marin Software Inc.
Anleihen
1 XS2798993858 Bank of Montreal
2 FR001400PGB2 Bpifrance SACA
3 USC8692MAD68 Taseko Mines Ltd.
4 XS2803760359 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
5 XS2769601480 Goldman Sachs Finance Corp. International Ltd.
6 US47233WEJ45 Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
7 US515110CF96 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 15.04.2024
Aktien
1 US69366X1000 PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia [Persero] Tbk
2 US78516J1016 Saab AB ADR
3 US7843754042 SKF AB ADR
4 US8701951043 Swedbank AB ADR
5 US56804T3041 Marin Software Inc.
Anleihen
1 XS2798993858 Bank of Montreal
2 FR001400PGB2 Bpifrance SACA
3 USC8692MAD68 Taseko Mines Ltd.
4 XS2803760359 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
5 XS2769601480 Goldman Sachs Finance Corp. International Ltd.
6 US47233WEJ45 Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
7 US515110CF96 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank