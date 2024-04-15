Columbia Law School has collected and rebutted 33 false claims against clean energy technology as part of its ongoing research on climate change. From pv magazine USA At first, many people ignored what solar power could do - solar was seen as a cool space science experiment. Then when solar started to grow and the technology matured, they chuckled at the small volume being installed versus the massive volumes of coal, gas and oil that were being extracted daily. Now solar power, and more recently, energy storage, are being installed more than any source of energy ever, and the opposition sometimes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...