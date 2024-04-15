The German manufacturer said the new air-to-water systems are part of its Hybrox series. Their coefficient of performance is between 4. 3 and 5. 3 and their size ranges from 11 kW to 16 kW. German heating and cooling specialist Alpha Innotec added two new products to its Hybrox residential air-to-water heat pump series. "The Hybrox 11 and 16 complement the Hybrox series with two more powerful variants of the well-known series," the manufacturer said in a statement. "Thanks to high-performance standards, the devices are ideal for renovations and retrofits. " The new heat pumps provide room heating, ...

