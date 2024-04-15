Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides secures national reimbursement for Pepaxti in Spain

- Preparations ongoing with full launch expected to commence after summer.

Stockholm, April 15, 2024 - Oncopeptides AB (STO: ONCO), a biotech company focused on difficult-to-treat cancers, today announces the approval of price and reimbursement allowing Oncopeptides to start commercializing its flagship drug Pepaxti in Spain as early as in 2024.

The company hereby confirms the previously communicated timeline where the first regions in Spain are expected to have access to Pepaxti and sales to commence during the second half of 2024.

"We have successfully and likely in record time reached a national price and reimbursement in Spain, which will be one key driver for the acceleration of our sales volumes in Europe during the second half of 2024 and beyond. Spain is the third largest market in our European launch plan, and the addition of the country will make our revenue stream more diverse and support accelerated growth," says Sofia Heigis, CEO of Oncopeptides. "Spanish investigators have been important contributors to the development program of Pepaxti. Based on the positive clinical experience gained, a report published by the Spanish hematology society has expressed the support to implement Pepaxti in Spain due to the high unmet need in the target population. This medical support makes us believe that we can make a big difference for patients in Spain."

Following this official approval, the last hurdle to gain national reimbursement in Spain has been cleared and as a next step Pepaxti will be made available within the Spanish healthcare system ("Nomenclator") and a full launch is expected to commence after summer.

As previously communicated, Oncopeptides deems the agreed price to be in line with its financial projections and to reflect the scientific innovation of Pepaxti.



