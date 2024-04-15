IDB Invest Meets with Investors to Present its New Business Model and Capital Increase

MEXICO CITY, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Invest launched a global roadshow with investors to present its new business model and capital increase recently approved by its Board of Governors. The first event took place at the BIVA Stock Exchange in Mexico City and marks the beginning of a global roadshow with investors in New York, London and Tokyo.

The event served as a platform to present IDB Invest's new business model, designed to increase its investments and mobilize capital from the private sector for development projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. The new model includes a capital increase of $3.5 billion for IDB Invest approved in March 2024.

Latin America and the Caribbean offers great opportunities to lead the transition to renewable energy, improve food security on a regional and global scale, and create solutions aimed at sustainability by promoting the growth of the bioeconomy.

IDB Invest connects global capital markets with regional challenges and opportunities to contribute to the creation of a sustainable economy. To date, IDB Invest has issued $13 billion in bonds in markets around the world, including more than $5 billion in green, social and sustainable bonds.

The beginning of the tour in Mexico demonstrates IDB Invest's commitment to promoting the capital markets with local currency issuances. Since 2007, IDB Invest has issued 10 bonds for 18 billion pesos (approximately $1 billion) in Mexico, and nearly 60% have been sustainable bonds supporting green and social projects.

IDB Invest has been a pioneer in innovative sustainability and social impact bonds, including the issuance of the first gender bond issued by a Multilateral Development Bank in Latin America and the Caribbean, the first blue bond issued in the region and the first silver bond, a social bond to improve the lives of seniors.

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances sustainable companies and projects to achieve financial results and maximize economic, social, and environmental development in the region. With a portfolio of $21 billion in assets under management and 394 clients in 25 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory services that meet the needs of its clients in a variety of industries.

CONTACT: Ana Lucia Escudero, analuciae@iadb.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386264/IDB_Invest.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677970/4647216/IDB_Invest_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/idb-invest-meets-with-investors-to-present-its-new-business-model-and-capital-increase-302115956.html