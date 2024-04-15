Researchers in China have developed a photovoltaic cold storage system that is reportedly able to improve refrigeration capacity and ice storage rate. The system is said to ensure a stable cooling system operation for the refrigeration needs of agricultural products. Scientists from China's Yunnan Normal University investigated the performance of PV-driven cold storage based on an ice thermal storage tank. In these systems, water is frozen during the daytime and used during the night to cool heat transfer fluid, which further cools the products. "This study combines solar photovoltaic cold storage ...

