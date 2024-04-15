Australia has firmly established its status as a global leader in residential solar deployment, with 35% of all homes already equipped with rooftop systems. However, new figures from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) reveal that there are almost 50 GW of "untapped PV potential" on residential buildings across the country. From pv magazine Australia Residential rooftop solar installations in Australia reached 15. 1 GW in 2023, with more than one in three Australian households having installed PV. However, researchers at UNSW now estimate that the total potential for rooftop PV on the nation's ...

