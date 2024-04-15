CME Group International Average Daily Volume Reached Quarterly Record of 7.4 Million Contracts in Q1 2024

Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) ADV up 6% in Q1 2024

Significant commodities volume growth in EMEA and Asia Pacific

LONDON and SINGAPORE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that its quarterly international average daily volume (ADV) reached a record 7.4 million contracts in Q1 2024, up 2% year on year. Reflecting all trading reported from outside the United States, volume was driven largely by 38% growth in energy products, a 29% increase in agricultural products, and 7% growth in metals.

"Market conditions in the first quarter of the year continued to create a heightened need for risk management as clients worldwide worked to navigate sustained uncertainty and volatility," said Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodities, Options and International Markets, CME Group. "Our record Q1 international ADV was driven by significant increases in commodities volume across EMEA and Asia Pacific, demonstrating how our clients turn to these products to hedge price risk."

In Q1 2024, Europe, Middle East and Africa ADV hit 5.4 million contracts, up 6% from Q1 2023. This was driven by a strong performance in commodities the region, with energy, agricultural and metals up 50%, 38% and 9% respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.

Asia Pacific ADV stood at 1.7 million contracts in Q1 2024. The region saw growth across its range of commodities as well, with agricultural products up 15% and energy products metals up 10% and 5% respectively.

Latin America ADV stood at 190,000 contracts in Q1 2024. The region saw a 19% increase in foreign exchange products, 17% in metals and 12% in interest rate products.

Canada ADV stood at 168,000 contracts in Q1 2024. This was driven by a strong performance in energy and agricultural products, up 50% and 22% year over year.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

