Nxera Pharma Announces Exclusive Supply and Distribution Agreement with Handok for PIVLAZ in South Korea

PIVLAZ is the first drug approved in South Korea for the prevention of Cerebral Vasospasm in patients with Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (aSAH)

PIVLAZ will become commercially available in South Korea in early 2025

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge, UK, 15 April 2024 - Nxera Pharma Co. Ltd ("Nxera" or "the Company; TSE 4565) - formerly known as Sosei Group or Sosei Heptares - today announces that its operating business Nxera Pharma Korea ("NPK") has entered into an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Handok Inc. ("Handok") to commercialize PIVLAZ (clazosentan sodium) 150 mg in South Korea.

Under the terms of the agreement, NPK will provide drug product to Handok at an agreed price and Handok is exclusively responsible for the promotion, marketing, sales and distribution of PIVLAZ in South Korea. Nxera will receive a one-off upfront payment from Handok upon signing of the agreement and is eligible for further commercial milestone payments plus sales coming from product supply.

Handok is a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical/healthcare company in South Korea. Handok has been a pioneer in the Korean pharmaceutical industry by introducing new products to the Korean market through partnerships, internal R&D, and state-of-the-art manufacturing while maintaining a global standard compliance program.

PIVLAZ is approved in South Korea for the prevention of cerebral vasospasm, vasospasm-related cerebral infarction, and cerebral ischemic symptoms after aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH).

Satoshi Tanaka, Dr Med Sci., Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of Nxera, Chairman of NPK, added: "We are pleased to be continuing our long-standing partnership with Handok to bring PIVLAZ to patients in South Korea. PIVLAZ represents a potentially life-changing treatment option for patients and Handok's wealth of expertise and history of delivering products to the Korean market makes them the ideal partner. With this partnership in place, we are confident that we will be able to deliver PIVLAZ to physicians and patients in South Korea in early 2025."

PIVLAZ is a trademark of Nxera.

About Nxera Pharma

Nxera Pharma (formerly Sosei Heptares) is a technology powered biopharma company, in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally.

In addition to several products being commercialized in Japan, we are advancing an extensive pipeline of over 30 active programs from discovery through to late clinical stage internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies. This pipeline is focused on addressing major unmet needs in some of the fastest-growing areas of medicine across neurology, GI and immunology, metabolic disorders and rare diseases, and leverages the power of our unique and industry leading GPCR-targeted structure-based drug discovery "NxWaveTM" platform to provide a sustainable source of best- or first-in-class candidates.

Nxera employs over 350 talented people at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

