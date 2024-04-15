Press release - Neuilly-sur-Seine, Monday, April 15, 2024 - 7.30 am

ARGAN launches a new 18,000 sq.m Aut0nom® labelled project in Chartres

Credit: A26 Architectures

The success of Aut0nom® cannot be denied with a new project launched by ARGAN in Chartres. Work on this new 18,000 sq.m platform has started in the Jardin d'Entreprises economic activity zone. Connected by the A11 motorway, the Chartres ring road and tomorrow by the future A154 motorway, this area is the economic heart of the Chartres Metropolitan area.

This new state-of-the-art logistics site will be operated under a fixed-term ten-year lease in future state of completion.

The future site will be made up of three cells: two with controlled temperatures (15°C/25°C) and one refrigerated (2°C/8°C). It will bring together all the future operator's logistics activities on a single platform and thus drastically reduce greenhouse gas emissions by consolidating transport flows and eliminating shuttles between different sites.

This Premium site will be labelled Aut0nom®. Equipped with a photovoltaic plant on the roof coupled with energy storage batteries, it will produce its own green energy for its own consumption. Heating and cooling of the site will be provided by electric heat pumps and lighting by intelligent LEDs with presence and brightness detectors. All this equipment will make it possible to drastically reduce the site's CO 2 emissions during the operational phase. The residual will be compensated through an ambitious reforestation plan carried out in France.

Delivery of the site is expected at the beginning of 2025.

2024 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

July 1: Net sales of 2 nd quarter 2024

quarter 2024 July 24: Half-year results 2024

October 1: Net sales of 3rd quarter 2024





2025 financial calendar (Publication of the press release after closing of the stock exchange)

January 3: Net sales of 4 th quarter 2024

quarter 2024 January 16: Annual results 2024

March 20: General Assembly 2025





About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach - which consists in tailor-made and innovative support throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management - ARGAN has grown strongly since it first started in 2000. The company recorded 184 million Euros in yearly rental income in 2023. Moreover, as of December 31, 2023, our portfolio consists in spaces of 3.6 million sq.m, across about a hundred warehouses all located in France, which are worth 3.7 billion Euros.

ARGAN's development model takes into account all its stakeholders and aims at pursuing a growth path that is profitable, with a debt kept under control, while ensuring to fully minimise its environmental and societal impact.

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

www.argan.fr