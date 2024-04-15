Anzeige
Montag, 15.04.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
WKN: A1W16N | ISIN: HU0000123096
Frankfurt
15.04.24
08:04 Uhr
23,640 Euro
-0,340
-1,42 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CECE Composite Index
PR Newswire
15.04.2024 | 10:06
Gedeon Richter Plc.: Gedeon Richter: Cariprazine shows effectiveness in the treatment for dual disorder

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 32nd Annual Meeting of the European Psychiatric Association (6-9th April, Budapest, Hungary) new analyses of cariprazine studies were presented by Gedeon Richter Plc. The scientific posters proved that cariprazine might be an appropriate treatment not only for early and late-stage schizophrenia, but also for the difficult-to-treat dual disorder (schizophrenia and comorbid substance use disorder). Furthermore, a new transdiagnostic tool for quantifying, and visualizing symptom severity and functional disability of patients with different psychiatric conditions was presented. A special Gedeon Richter publication, the "Candid Book" was also introduced by the authors, which contains useful, everyday suggestions for the caregivers of patients.

The first Richter poster at the congress provided evidence that cariprazine is effective in treating patients with late-stage schizophrenia, while the second poster focused on the early stage of schizophrenia (illness duration of less than 5 years) and the impact of cariprazine in preventing relapse. According to the results, the relative risk of relapse was reduced by 81%. In the third poster, views of patients and doctors regarding predominant negative symptoms were compared during a 1-year observational study. The final poster was providing information on the potential of cariprazine in dual disorder, the co-occurrence of a major psychiatric disorder and comorbid substance use disorder. Evidence suggests that cariprazine is a potential candidate for treatment as it improves symptoms of both disorders: patients experienced improvement in their anxiety, mood, psychotic symptoms, along with reduction in craving and substance consumption.

In addition, Richter organized two scientific sessions: the Product Theatre focused on the topic of "New treatment options for dual schizophrenia", and a Mini Symposium was organized on the topic of "Schizophrenia and the management of psychiatric comorbidities", such as affective, anxiety and substance use disorders.

On the 7th of April, during a Scientific Event involving over 250 doctors, Professor Christoph U. Correll highlighted the importance of using measurements in everyday psychiatric practice, and experts from Gedeon Richter launched a new transdiagnostic tool for quantifying, and visualizing symptom severity and functional disability of patients with different psychiatric conditions which is available online. During the time of the conference, Richter's Candid Book - a comprehensive summary of important topics that responds to caregivers' needs in real life situations - was also presented to the professional audience.

About Richter

About Cariprazine

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gedeon-richter-cariprazine-shows-effectiveness-in-the-treatment-for-dual-disorder-302115698.html

