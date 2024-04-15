The Asia Society Policy Institute says that the electrolyzer market in India to supply green hydrogen for the steel, ammonia, and methanol industries could soar from $4 billion in 2030 to $78 billion by 2050 if the nation stays on track to achieve its declared net zero target. From pv magazine India If India stays on track to achieve its declared net zero target, the electrolyzer market to supply green hydrogen for direct reduced iron and steelmaking (H2-DRI), green ammonia, and green methanol production will soar from $4 billion in 2030 to $78 billion by 2050, progressing annually at around 16% ...

