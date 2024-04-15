Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2024 | 11:18
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Ethnic minority folk culture festival kicks off in E. China's Jiangxi

BEIJING, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- East China's Jiangxi Province has recently launched a splendid array of folk cultural activities as an ethnic minority folk culture festival was celebrated with great fervor.

Yanglin Village, located in Shanggao County of Yichun City, is a beautiful village inhabited by returned overseas Chinese of various ethnic groups. Local villagers there celebrated the ethnic minority folk culture festival with tourists through folk activities such as bamboo pole dancing, making special delicacies and making special handicrafts.

Photo taken on April 13, 2024, shows that three girls of Yanglin Village are dancing on the long bamboo poles. (Photo by Chen Qihai)

It is learned that the village is composed of Yao, Dong, Dai, Zhuang, Jing, Miao and other ethnic groups. It is one of the largest ethnic minority villages in the western region of Jiangxi Province.

Photo taken on April 13, 2024, shows a villager of Yanglin Village is making Chinese perfume pouch. (Photo by Shi Yu)

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339695.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386743/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2386744/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-ethnic-minority-folk-culture-festival-kicks-off-in-e-chinas-jiangxi-302116519.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.