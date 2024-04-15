Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15
15thApril 2024
Commerzbank AG
EUR 750,000,000 T2 resettable Bonds due 2034
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ45YE5
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 750,000,000
|Description:
|4.875% Fixed-to-Fixed resettable subordinated Notes due 16th October 2034
|Stabilisation Coordinator:Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AGBBVABarclays IrelandCACIBNatWest MarketsUBS AG London Branch
