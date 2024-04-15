Commerzbank AG - Post-stabilisation notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15thApril 2024

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

EUR 750,000,000 T2 resettable Bonds due 2034

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ45YE5 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750,000,000 Description: 4.875% Fixed-to-Fixed resettable subordinated Notes due 16th October 2034 Stabilisation Coordinator:Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AGBBVABarclays IrelandCACIBNatWest MarketsUBS AG London Branch

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.