Pensana Plc - Directors Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) advises that on 15 April 2024, Tim George purchased 21,034 Pensana ordinary shares at a price of £0.23770. Accordingly, Tim George now holds a total of 2,540,495 ordinary shares in Pensana, representing 0.879% of the Company's issued share capital.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Tim George

2 Reason for notification

a) Position/status

CEO

b) Initial notification/ amendment

Initial

3 Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Pensana plc

b) LEI

213800H4QP6T9499RU64

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where the transaction s have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument identification code

Ordinary shares of Pensana plc ISIN GB00BKM0ZJ18

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.23770 21,034

d) Aggregated information

n/a

e) Date of the transaction(s)

15 April 2024

f) Place of the transaction

LSE Main Market


