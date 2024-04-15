Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET4X | ISIN: FI0009013403 | Ticker-Symbol: KC4
Tradegate
15.04.24
10:48 Uhr
44,410 Euro
+0,420
+0,95 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,52044,53012:22
44,52044,53012:22
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2024 | 11:46
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Fortum and Kone B (117/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the
underlying companies. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for regular and gross
return forwards in Fortum Oyj (FUM1V3), and KONE Oyj ser. B (KNEBV3) after
19.30 (CET), April 18, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              FUM1V3                 FORTUM

              KNEBV3                KNEB



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on April 18, 2024. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212453
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.