The9 Limited: A New Generation of Antidepressant Drug Precision Treatment Based on Revolutionary AI Technology is Born

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established Internet company, today announced that its investee WM Therapeutics Co., Ltd. ("WM Therapeutics") has achieved revolutionary breakthroughs in the proprietarily developed research and development of antidepressant drug precision treatment. WM Therapeutics' GenAI multi-dimensional omics drug clinical research technology has made significant progress in new clinical trial, bringing new hope to depression patients.

WM Therapeutics, a world-leading precision brain disease medical company based on GenAI and multi-dimensional omics biomarker technology, today announced its latest clinical trial results. This breakthrough research has made significant progress in depression drug research using multi-dimensional and multi-omics AI digital biomarkers. In a recently completed clinical trial, the platform successfully identified effective subtype in drug treatment of depression with a p-value of 0.004, which is significant in statistics. This indicated a profound understanding of depression patients and an innovation in future treatment options.

Over the past decade, there has been little progress in drug development for depression, leaving tens of thousands of patients suffering from this disease. WM Therapeutics' new technology not only indicated the birth of a new generation of precision antidepressant treatments, but also marked a major improvement over current treatments.

"This achievement not only demonstrates the capabilities of our powerful GenAI platform, but also brings new hope to patients with depression around the world. We are committed to extend the boundaries of science and technology to help patients suffering from the disease with scientific innovation," said Ms. Yan Gao, Founder and CEO of WM Therapeutics. Currently, the number of patients with depression worldwide is estimated to be approximately 3.8% of the population. This means approximately 280 million people worldwide are affected by depression. 5% of adults have depression problem. With the announcement of this result, WM Therapeutics hopes to accelerate the commercialization process of its antidepressant drug precision treatment and provide more effective treatment options for the global market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This current report contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond The9's control. The9 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about The9's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: The9's goal and strategies; The9's expansion plans; The9's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; The9's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; The9's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with business partners it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in The9's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date hereof, and The9 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About Therapeutics Co., Ltd.

WM Therapeutics is a world-leading GenAI precision treatment company for brain diseases. It is developed based on AI multidimensional omics data analysis technology, GenAI and digital human technology, AI large language model driven drug discovery technology and brain-computer interface original research technology. The central nervous system (CNS) disease multi-dimensional multi-omics marker MDMMTM (Multi-dimensional Marker) algorithm platform builds brain disease digital targets and digital pathology based on a high-value, multi-dimensional omics database of millions of precise cohort studies of brain diseases (Digital PathologyTM) model, and personalized brain disease digital twins based on individual characteristics to achieve clinical precision diagnosis and treatment of central nervous system diseases (Precision CNS). Multidimensional and multi-omics markers include: Functional Biomarker IIPETM, Biological Marker IECETM, Cognitive & Behavior Biomarker PSNETM.

Core products include: GenAI large language model brain disease screening platform, AI precision diagnostic equipment, personalized neuromodulation treatment equipment, GenAI large language model digital human personalized psychological consultant and AI drug clinical research platform. Currently, in response to the huge unmet clinical needs, the pipeline under development covers depression, anxiety, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorder, autism, attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder, sleep disorders, pain, etc. and are at different clinical stages. Also, established partnerships have been made with world-renowned pharmaceutical companies and insurance companies.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining. The9 is also stepping into AI application business in different industries.

SOURCE The9 Limited