Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) ("Medaro" or the "Company") further to its news release of April 2, 2024, announces a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share (a "Post-Consolidation Share") for every ten (10) currently-outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation").

On a pre-Consolidation basis, the Company has 94,514,572 issued and outstanding common shares and, following the Consolidation, the Company expects to have 9,451,457 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Post-Consolidation Shares will be issued. If, as a result of the Consolidation, a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to a fraction of a Post-Consolidation Share, each fractional share following conversion that is at least one-half (1/2) of a Post-Consolidation Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number and each fractional share that is less than one-half (1/2) of a Post-Consolidation Share will be cancelled. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

Subject to final acceptance of the Consolidation by the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis effective market open on April 18, 2024. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

On the effective date, the Company's new CUSIP number for its Post-Consolidation Shares will be 58404N208 and the new ISIN will be CA58404N2086. Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new share certificates or Direct Registration System (DRS) advices representing their Post-Consolidation Shares will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal. The letter of transmittal will also be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The exercise price and number of Post-Consolidation Shares of the Company, issuable upon the exercise of outstanding securities convertible into Post-Consolidation Shares will be proportionally adjusted upon the effective date of the Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company.

