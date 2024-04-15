Anzeige
Montag, 15.04.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2024 | 12:10
First North Denmark: European Surveillance Annual Report for 2023

Attached is the report from Nasdaq European Surveillance for the year 2023.
This report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within
European Surveillance in 2023. 

The mission of European Surveillance is to support the development of Nasdaq's
European markets by upholding market integrity, protecting investors and
supporting capital formation through our surveillance activities, i.e. in
relation to initial listing reviews, subsequent surveillance of listed
companies as well as trading and member surveillance. This mission is at the
very heart of everything we do.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212451
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
