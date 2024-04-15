Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
15.04.24
13:20 Uhr
3,188 Euro
+0,018
+0,55 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOKIA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1963,19713:40
3,1973,19813:40
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2024 | 12:22
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Nokia and UPM-Kymmene (118/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the
equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks
already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the
underlying companies. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for regular and gross
return forwards in Nokia Oyj (NOK1V3), denominated in EUR, and UPM-Kymmene Oyj
(UPM1V3) after 19.30 (CET), April 23, 2024. 



              Old Symbol               New Symbol

              NOK1V3                 NOA

              UPM1V3                 UPM



The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in
connection with the ticker change on April 23, 2024. 

For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212469
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.