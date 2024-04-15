NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Nokia and UPM-Kymmene (118/24)

As communicated in the Exchange Notice 95/24, published on March 27, 2024, the equity derivatives ticker codes ('short names') for some of the Finnish stocks already offered will be changed to be better aligned with the names of the underlying companies. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for regular and gross return forwards in Nokia Oyj (NOK1V3), denominated in EUR, and UPM-Kymmene Oyj (UPM1V3) after 19.30 (CET), April 23, 2024. Old Symbol New Symbol NOK1V3 NOA UPM1V3 UPM The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on April 23, 2024. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212469