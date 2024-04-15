iZafe Group announces that CFO Ida Almgren will be stepping down

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group AB ("iZafe Group") today announces that Ida Almgren has decided to step down as Chief Financial Officer to explore new career opportunities.

During the transition period, Ida will actively assist iZafe Group to ensure a smooth transition, while a search process for a new CFO commences. Ida's last day of work will be June 18.

iZafe is deeply committed to a stable transition and to continuously delivering value to our shareholders and stakeholders. We are fully focused on executing our long-term strategy and realizing our business plans with precision and determination.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. Mangold Fondkommission AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

