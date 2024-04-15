abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) recently posted an upbeat set of results. In FY23, the company outperformed its reference index (MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan), there was a significant increase in the dividend, which was fully covered and has now risen for 15 consecutive years, and AAIF's board has negotiated a more competitive fee structure. AAIF is managed by abrdn's well-established Singapore-based Asian equity team. This location is an advantage in terms of communication and developing strong corporate/organisational relationships, along with seeking opportunities that may be overlooked by other Asian equity investors. AAIF's portfolio holds some of the most successful Asian companies as well as younger firms with promising futures.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...