Condor Resources Inc.: Condor Appoints Chris Buncic as President and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Condor Resources Inc. - ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSXV:CN) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chris Buncic as the Company's new President and CEO, effective April 12, 2024. Mr. Buncic succeeds Mr. Lyle Davis, who will be retiring from his role as President and CEO effective April 12, 2024. Mr. Davis will continue as an active and engaged advisor during the transition of Mr. Buncic to the position of Condor's President and CEO.

Mr. Buncic is an accomplished executive with over 24 years in a diverse career that spans senior roles in the mining industry and capital markets. He was most recently a co-founder and CEO of Alto Verde Copper Inc., a private exploration company focused on copper assets in Chile that was last year acquired by Interra Copper Corp. Prior to that he was President and CEO of Ascendant Resources Inc. where the team acquired and restored profitability to the operating El Mochito mine in Honduras and greatly advanced the exploration efforts of the Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal. In his career, he has raised substantial capital across the capital structure, and has served on several boards of TSX, TSXV and CSE-listed companies. Prior roles saw him in Institutional Equity Research at several leading Canadian independent full-service brokerage firms. Mr. Buncic is a CFA Charterholder, has an MBA from Schulich School of Business and B.A.Sc. from the University of Toronto.

Graham H. Scott, Director of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to have Chris join the management team of Condor as President and CEO, and look forward to his contributions as we continue to create value within the Company's project portfolio for the benefit of all shareholders." He continued, "The Board would like to extend its sincere thanks for the dedication that Lyle Davis has brought to the Company since he first became involved as a Director in 2005, and more recently for his leadership and prudent management as Condor's President and CEO. We wish him all the best in his new exploration project called retirement".

Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Buncic, the Company announces the grant of 1,000,000 stock options at a price of $0.15 which will vest over 36 months, all of which shall be exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. Subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, Mr. Buncic will also be granted 2,000,000 Performance Share Units, which will vest over a period of three years.

Condor is an active explorer focused exclusively on Peru, supplemented by a project generator and royalty model designed to generate exploration capital whilst minimizing shareholder dilution. Our objective in advancing our portfolio of projects is the discovery of a major new precious metals or base metals deposit in Peru. Project acquisition and exploration activities are managed by the Company's Lima based exploration team.

