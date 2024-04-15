Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: European Surveillance Annual Report for 2023

Attached is the report from Nasdaq European Surveillance for the year 2023. This report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within European Surveillance in 2023. The mission of European Surveillance is to support the development of Nasdaq's European markets by upholding market integrity, protecting investors and supporting capital formation through our surveillance activities, i.e. in relation to initial listing reviews, subsequent surveillance of listed companies as well as trading and member surveillance. This mission is at the very heart of everything we do. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1212462