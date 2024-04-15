



Zusammenfassung:

Grand City gab die Ergebnisse der Umtausch- und Tenderangebote für zwei Serien seiner Perpetual Notes bekannt. Ziel war es, die Eigenkapitalkomponente der Notes gemäß der S&P-Methode wiederherzustellen, da 'non-called' Notes von der Rating-Agentur als Schulden betrachtet werden. Etwa 82% der Gläubiger nahmen die Angebote an, die einem Nennwert von rund EUR449 Mio. entsprechen. Der Vermieter wird außerdem neue Perpetual Notes im Wert von EUR410 Mio. ausgeben und im Rahmen der Tender-Option Notes in Höhe von EUR34 Mio. zurückkaufen. Neben der Verbesserung der S&P-Kennzahlen wird GCP Kuponzahlungen in Höhe von EUR2 Mio. einsparen, was sich positiv auf den FFO 1 auswirken wird. Wir bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von EUR12,90 (zuvor: EUR12,50).

Abstract:

Grand City announced results of its exchange and tender offers of two series of its perpetual notes. The aim was restore the notes' equity component according to S&P methodology, since non-called notes are regarded as debt by the ratings agency. Some 82% of noteholders accepted the offers equal to a nominal value of ~EUR449m. The landlord will also issue EUR410m in new notes and repurchase EUR34m of perpetual notes via the tender offer. Aside from shoring up the S&P metrics, coupon payment savings north of EUR2m will positively impact bottom line FFO 1. We are Buy-rated on Grand City with a EUR12.9 TP (old: EUR12.5).



