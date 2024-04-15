The government of the Australian state of Queensland says it has committed AUD 2. 5 million ($1. 6 million) to progress the development of an "Australian first" solar-panel recycling scheme, in preparation for "thousands" of PV modules installed on rooftops and in large-scale solar farms that are approaching end of life. From pv magazine Australia The Smart Energy Council (SEC) has secured funding from the Queensland government to develop an industry-led solar panel recycling pilot program in the state, ensuring that broken or end-of-life solar panels are repurposed, rather than sent to landfill. ...

