Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) (the "Company" or "American Creek") is pleased to announce that it has closed its over-subscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Offering'), previously announced on March 1, 2024, as increased on April 10, 2024. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 6,220,813 units for gross proceeds of $808,705.69. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $8,365.00 as finder's fees.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring August 13, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek Resources Ltd:

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Company has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle."

The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza property located near Kamloops.

