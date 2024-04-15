Lisbon, Portugal--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - The $KLS token has been listed in the ivendPay cryptocurrency payment system, signaling a substantial move towards widespread adoption. Holders of $KLS can now utilize the token to purchase goods and services within the ivendPay merchant network. Unlike most tokens, which are primarily listed on cryptocurrency exchanges, ivendPay offers unique utility by transforming cryptocurrency into a practical payment and real-world usage tool, thus enhancing its value beyond mere liquidity on exchanges.





The concept of a cryptocurrency payment system, still nascent during the early bull market phases of 2013, 2017, and 2021, has seen considerable evolution. The market today has changed dramatically, with the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies gaining momentum. There is an expected multiplicative annual growth, underscoring the importance of recognizing current trends to forecast future prospects.

Merchants selecting ivendPay as their cryptocurrency payment system align with a market leader known for integrating cutting-edge technologies like NFC and running successful ambassador programs. The standards for listing in ivendPay have become increasingly stringent and costly, establishing this phase not merely as a mark of quality but as an assurance of future value. Over the past six months, ivendPay has showcased a 400% increase in its merchant network. Recent reports indicate that the number of registered merchants has surpassed 4,000, with a 20% rise in transaction turnover.

