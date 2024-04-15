NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. - Bonds (UR 260415) admitted to trading on April 16, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. 2 Org. no: 410998-2629 3 LEI 254900XZCGX2KU3LR016 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) UR 260415 5 ISIN code IS0000036283 6 CFI code DBVUFR 7 FISN númer UTGERDARFELAG R/VARI BD 20260415 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount ISK 15.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time ISK 1.000.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD ISK 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other --------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other Bullet Bond --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other N/A --------------------- 18 Issue date April 15, 2024 19 First ordinary installment date April 15, 2026 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date April 15, 2026 23 Interest rate N/A 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable REIBOR 1M 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A --------------------- 26 Premium 1,30% 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A --------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 30 Day count convention, if other N/A --------------------- 31 Interest from date April 15, 2024 32 First ordinary coupon date May 15, 2024 33 Coupon frequency 12 34 Total number of coupon payments 24 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A --------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote Yes 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment Yes include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A --------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index N/A --------------------- 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A --------------------- 43 Base index value N/A 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No --------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading April 12, 2024 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to April 12, 2024 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading April 16, 2024 55 Order book ID UR_260415 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond