Montag, 15.04.2024
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2024 | 13:58
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Útgerðarfélag Reykjavíkur hf. - Bonds (UR 260415) admitted to trading on April 16, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Útgerðarfélag    
                               Reykjavíkur hf.  
2  Org. no:                        410998-2629     
3  LEI                           254900XZCGX2KU3LR016
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     UR 260415      
5  ISIN code                        IS0000036283    
6  CFI code                        DBVUFR       
7  FISN númer                       UTGERDARFELAG R/VARI
                               BD 20260415    
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   ISK 15.000.000.000 
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               ISK 1.000.000.000  
12 Denomination in CSD                   ISK 20.000.000   
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Other        
                              ---------------------
15 Amortization type, if other               Bullet Bond     
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                   N/A         
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       April 15, 2024   
19 First ordinary installment date             April 15, 2026   
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  N/A         
22 Maturity date                      April 15, 2026   
23 Interest rate                      N/A         
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          REIBOR 1M      
25 Floating interest rate, if other            N/A         
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         1,30%        
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                N/A         
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  ACT/360       
30 Day count convention, if other             N/A         
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   April 15, 2024   
32 First ordinary coupon date               May 15, 2024    
33 Coupon frequency                    12         
34 Total number of coupon payments             24         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how            N/A         
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Yes         
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     Yes         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                      N/A         
                              ---------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index              N/A         
                              ---------------------
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other         N/A         
                              ---------------------
43 Base index value                    N/A         
44 Index base date                     N/A         
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           No         
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq CSD     
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      April 12, 2024   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    April 12, 2024   
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              April 16, 2024   
55 Order book ID                      UR_260415      
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
