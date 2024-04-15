Livingston Energy Group Awarded Contract with New York State Office of General Services as EV Charging Provider

New York State can now benefit from additional return on its planned $1B investment in clean transportation by working directly with a nationally recognized leader in EV charging infrastructure development with headquarters, software development and manufacturing operations based in New York

Livingston Energy Group, a Lynkwell company, has been awarded a New York State Office of General Services (OGS) statewide procurement contract for public, private and fleet electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. The company, one of four contractors awarded and the only one based in New York State, can now offer its Buy America-compliant electric vehicle charging equipment, software, and monitoring and maintenance services to state public purchasing entities through a streamlined procurement process.

As government entities increasingly look to spearhead the adoption of electric vehicles across public spaces, employee facilities and fleet operations, the need to efficiently navigate the dynamic EV charging landscape is crucial. Selecting a vendor with vertical integration expedites deployment and ensures optimal functionality for scalable success. Access to diverse hardware options, experience in large-scale infrastructure design and deployment, grant and incentive acquisition, reliable maintenance, and advanced software implementation for performance monitoring and optimization are critical factors in project success.

Evidenced by New York State's nation-leading climate plan, which includes a goal of converting all new passenger cars and trucks sold in the state to be zero emission by 2035 and a more than $1 billion investment in clean transportation, purchasing agents in the state will increasingly need partners with a track record of reliability.

With the second-largest network of EV chargers in New York State and a top-10 ranking nationwide, Livingston Energy Group attributes its industry-leading reliability and uptime as foundational to its success. The company's full vertical integration ensures effective deployment and ongoing support beyond infrastructure deployment, prioritizing customer satisfaction.

Livingston Energy Group has a demonstrated track record in providing e-mobility solutions for municipal agencies such as the City of Schenectady by leveraging cooperative purchasing contracts alongside state and federal procurement agreements since 2016. The streamlined solicitation process offered through the OGS contract award will save staff time and related expenses throughout the procurement process, save state funds through volume-driven cost reductions, and ensure quality and compliance through pre-vetting conducted by the state.

Livingston Energy Group is poised to meet the needs of New York State's diverse agencies and purchasing entities, equipped with a comprehensive hardware catalog spanning more than 500 options and successful deployments across North America. Livingston Energy Group's software solution, which is developed, managed, and maintained by a team of U.S.-based engineers, offers infrastructure management capabilities to monitor vehicles, receive real-time alerts and control energy costs, thus reducing fuel costs and optimizing fleet efficiency.

"We appreciate New York recognizing us as an industry leader and awarding us the opportunity to collaborate to build the necessary infrastructure to transition to zero-emission vehicles. While we deploy our products across the country, our investments into workforce development and R&D into green technology innovations and infrastructure are influenced by New York's climate leadership," said Jason Zarillo, president and co-founder of Livingston Energy Group and Lynkwell.

"As New York State continues to deliver transformational funding for advancements in clean transportation, it's critical to ensure that New York-based businesses reap the benefits of these investments. With that in mind, I'm thrilled to see Schenectady's own Livingston Energy Group awarded this OGS contract to develop EV charging infrastructure across New York State," said Representative Paul Tonko of New York's 20th congressional district. "This award underscores the importance of investing in local companies like Livingston that operate at the forefront of sustainable infrastructure development. I'm proud of my efforts at the federal level to bolster EV infrastructure here in New York and across the nation, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside our local partners to ensure a greener future for all."

"The announcement of Schenectady-based Livingston Energy Group as the sole NY-based provider of EV charging station hardware and software is great news for the economy of the 44th Senate District and for the state's efforts to expand our alternative fuel options," Senator Jim Tedisco commented.

"As a member of the New York State Assembly's Energy Committee, I'm pleased to see Livingston Energy Group, based in Schenectady, awarded a state contract for electric vehicle charging infrastructure," said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. "Known for their extensive charger network and successful track record, this partnership not only brings much-needed high-tech jobs to our community but also lays the groundwork for a more sustainable future. Livingston Energy Group's leadership in this effort is commendable, and I'm proud to support their work."

"I extend my congratulations to Livingston Energy Group on being awarded this important contract with the New York State Office of General Services. Livingston has not only been one of the fastest-growing companies in Schenectady but has also been a great partner to the City of Schenectady in providing innovative EV charging solutions that have solidified our city as a leader in green technology," stated City of Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy. "I expect Livingston Energy Group to continue to deliver a great product that will now be a true asset to our state government in delivering on their clean energy goals. I look forward to Livingston's continued success and rapid growth as an employer within the City of Schenectady."

"We applaud the state for awarding Livingston Energy Group a statewide procurement contract for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This streamlined approach not only accelerates our transition to clean transportation but also drives economic efficiency and competitiveness," added Mark Eagan, president and CEO of the Capital Region Center for Economic Growth. "By enabling agencies to purchase directly from state contracts, we're ensuring that taxpayer dollars are maximized, fostering innovation, and supporting our local economies. This is a clear example of how strategic procurement can catalyze economic growth while advancing our sustainability goals."

"Hudson Valley Community College is a proud partner of Livingston Energy Group, which deployed an electric vehicle charging infrastructure on our main campus and partners on several clean and renewable energy-related projects," said President Roger Ramsammy of Hudson Valley Community College. "I am pleased to congratulate the company for its future work with OGS and on becoming the only New York-based company to earn such an opportunity. I anticipate that our community members will greatly benefit from the new collaboration, and I commend them for their impactful commitment to a greener future."

Under the agreement, Livingston Energy Group's solutions are available to New York government agencies through a simplified procurement process, offering competitive pricing and process efficiencies to state customers. As one of multiple providers on the OGS contract award, Livingston Energy Group can now offer its broad selection of equipment and services in compliance with state regulations and procurement guidelines. To learn more about Livingston Energy Group's EV charging solutions available through the OGS contract, visit https://info.lynkwell.com/ny-ev-charging-solutions.

The OGS contract award notice can be accessed via this link, and the contract number is PC70332.

About Livingston Energy Group and Lynkwell:

Livingston Energy Group, a Lynkwell company, is a full deployment electric vehicle charging solutions provider. Ranked as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States the last two years in a row and among the top 10 networked providers of electric vehicle chargers in the country, Livingston Energy Group and Lynkwell have close to 10,000 charging stations active and in development on its cloud-based software platform, which hosts dozens of EV charging networks. With an extensive catalog boasting more than 500 cutting-edge products, the companies offer a diverse range of commercial Level 2 and Level 3 (DCFC) charging equipment alongside industry-leading software solutions. Since 2016, the companies have been instrumental in establishing private and public charging solutions to support America's growing electric fleet.

