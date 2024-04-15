DeepLink Protocol Raises $8 Million - A Game Changer in AI+3A Game +GameFi+ DePIN Industry

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / The winds of change are blowing through the gaming industry, and DeepLink Protocol is at the forefront! This revolutionary project, fueled by a recent $8 million funding raise, is merging AI, blockchain, and streaming technologies to redefine cloud gaming. DeepLink finished 8 million USD funding through Angel and Series A rounds. In the Series A funding round, DeepLink was valued at 100 million USD, their investors include Gobi Ventures, Hycons, DBC, ROCK Ventures, and investment communities such as P&S, KMTLE, Dan FamilyWorks, BTR, Horman, and FireHustle from Japan, North America, Europe and other Asian regions. In the coming April and May, DeepLink will be listed on several Launchpad platforms with a valuation of 200 million US dollars.

DeepLink isn't just about offering unparalleled gaming experiences; it's also introducing DLC, its native, poised to disrupt the GameFi and DePIN landscapes.

The DeepLink Protocol is a decentralized AI cloud gaming protocol that supports unparalleled user cloud gaming experiences with 1ms ultra-low latency, 8K ultra-high resolution, 240Hz ultra-high refresh rate, and uninterrupted gameplay for 24 hours. It integrates AI, blockchain, and streaming technology to achieve these capabilities and maintains a technological edge in AI super-resolution, network optimization, video encoding/decoding, and network fluctuation optimization.

Built on the DeepLink Protocol, DeepLink software is now available in over 100 countries worldwide, with more than 500K users, including over 100K daily active users and over 300K monthly active users, and is experiencing rapid growth.

DeepLink Protocol - Powering the Next Generation of Cloud Gaming

DeepLink isn't messing around. It's a powerhouse built on cutting-edge technologies that redefine what's possible:

Unleashing Unmatched Performance - DeepLink boasts an ultra-low latency of 1ms, ensuring seamless gameplay without any lag. Dive into stunning visuals with 8K ultra-high resolution and experience unparalleled smoothness with a 240Hz ultra-high refresh rate. DeepLink even lets you game uninterrupted for 24 hours, perfect for those epic gaming marathons.

The Power of DLC - DLC is the heart of the DeepLink ecosystem. Use it to purchase access to DeepLink's high-performance cloud gaming servers, buy in-game items and subscriptions, and participate in platform governance through staking.

AI at Your Fingertips - DeepLink leverages AI to enhance your gaming experience. AI super-resolution algorithms powered by DLC elevate graphics quality, making every pixel count.

Built for Stability - DeepLink doesn't let network fluctuations ruin your fun. DLC facilitates network optimization, reducing lag and ensuring a stable connection. Additionally, efficient video encoding and decoding techniques ensure smooth video streaming.

DeepLink - A Boon for Gamers, Developers, and Investors

DeepLink's impact extends far beyond individual gamers. Here's how it benefits the entire gaming landscape:

Gamers - DeepLink removes barriers to entry for gamers with limited hardware. Anyone with an internet connection can access high-end gaming experiences. Plus, DLC's functionalities within the platform create new opportunities for earning and in-game economies.

Developers - DeepLink empowers developers to create stunning 3A titles without hardware limitations. They can focus on crafting immersive experiences knowing DeepLink's infrastructure can handle the demands.

Investors - DeepLink innovative approach and strong global backing (having secured $8 million in funding with a valuation of $100 million) make it a compelling investment opportunity. The upcoming listing of DLC on Launchpad platforms further fuels its potential for growth.

DeepLink and the Future of Gaming

DeepLink Protocol is more than just a cloud gaming platform; it's a revolution. By merging AI, blockchain, and streaming technologies, it paves the way for a future where:

High-Fidelity Cloud Gaming is Accessible to All - DeepLink removes the need for expensive hardware, making high-performance gaming accessible to a wider audience.

3A Titles Shine on Any Device - Developers can create stunning 3A titles without hardware limitations, pushing the boundaries of graphical fidelity and gameplay.

GameFi Gets a Boost - DLC introduces new economic opportunities within the DeepLink ecosystem, allowing players to earn and participate in a thriving in-game economy.

DePIN Integration - DeepLink potential extends to the DePIN (Decentralized Private Network) industry, offering secure and private data storage solutions for gamers.

Join the DeepLink Revolution

DeepLink Protocol is poised to transform the gaming landscape. With its commitment to innovation, unparalleled gaming experiences, and the power of DLC, DeepLink is a project worth keeping an eye on. Buckle up, gamers, the future of cloud gaming is here!

Stay tuned for further updates as DeepLink Protocol continues to reshape the gaming industry!

Media Contact

Person contact name: Feng He

Website URL: https://www.deeplink.cloud/

Location city state: Singapore

Webmail: feng@deeplink.cloud

Company name: DeepLink

SOURCE: DeepLink

View the original press release on accesswire.com