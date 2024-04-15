BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo PFAS Removal Technology Meets New US Drinking Water Standards

BioLargo's Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator generates a fraction of the waste product of competing technologies

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, confirmed that its Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) can remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water to meet and surpass the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) drinking water limits for PFAS chemicals announced April 10, 2024. Additionally, the AEC produces far less PFAS-laden solid waste than carbon filtration or ion exchange, which should result in lower long-term costs for customers while reducing potential regulatory burden. BioLargo also offers advisory services, analytical testing, and education on PFAS science and regulations to water providers who need assistance complying with the new regulations. The newly finalized rules set national limits for PFAS in public drinking water to nearly undetectable levels, as low as 4 parts per trillion.

PFAS are an expansive group of man-made chemicals used for decades in the manufacture of countless goods, including non-stick cookware, fast-food containers, and firefighting foam. PFAS have been linked to numerous health problems including cancer and developmental issues, and are challenging to remove from water using traditional treatment techniques.

While traditional water filtration treatment technologies such as granular activated carbon, ion exchange, and membrane filtration may meet these new EPA standards on some PFAS species, they can fall short of achieving sufficient removal rates for short-chain PFAS molecules (such as the now-EPA-regulated GenX and PFHXS). They also have the significant downside of producing large volumes of PFAS-laden solid waste, which requires additional disposal costs and creates potential regulatory liability.

These new EPA regulations mark a shift in the evolving market for PFAS treatment technologies. Previously driven by a patchwork of state and local drinking water regulations, drinking water providers across the country will have to comply with the new federal standards. The EPA estimates compliance with the new rules will cost approximately $1.5 billion annually; spending in other industry segments is not included in that estimate (e.g., treatment of groundwater, wastewater, industrial wastewater, or landfill leachate).

"These long-awaited drinking water regulations are a big win for our technology," commented Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, BioLargo's water equipment subsidiary. "Our AEC has an edge over the competition, as it can meet these new standards for all PFAS contaminants and generates far less PFAS-laden waste requiring disposal."

In addition to these new standards, in February 2024 the EPA proposed changes to the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act regulations by adding nine PFAS chemical compounds to its list of hazardous constituents in Title 40 of the Code of Federal Regulations Part 261 Appendix VIII.

"If these RCRA rules are finalized, costs associated with handling and disposing of PFAS-laden solid waste will likely become more expensive and difficult, giving our product a significant cost advantage over the competition," said Ms. Chandler.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. sells and distributes sustainable, best-in-class water treatment systems that solve some of the toughest challenges in the modern water industry. From PFAS capture and destruction to water reuse technologies, every system delivers on a promise of uncompromising technical performance, sustainable energy usage and waste generation metrics, and clear ROI for operations that use them. Its website is www.biolargoequipment.com. BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., a cleantech innovator and environmental engineering solutions provider dedicated to make life better through technological innovation.

