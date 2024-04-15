ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment and Bombee Sign Gaming Partnership Agreement

ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Partnership Agreement with Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. ("Bombee").

Recognized as a distinguished company within the video game sector, Bombee boasts a client roster featuring notable names like Microsoft, AMD, Electronic Arts, DreamHack, Ubisoft, Audi, Lamborghini, and more among others. Bombee is headquartered in Sweden, where it leads its operations.

Bombee excels in delivering extensive gaming and entertainment services, including audio systems, video, lighting, broadcast solutions, special effects, technology solutions, event management, and both virtual and live production capabilities.

This strategic alliance between ESE and Bombee aims to pool resources and expertise to unlock new and expanded business ventures across the globe, leveraging the strengths of both organizations to drive growth and innovation in the gaming domain.

Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Bombee, a company that matches our passion for the gaming industry. This partnership marks a significant milestone for us as we look to expand our reach and enhance our service offerings. By joining forces with Bombee, we are set to expand our ability to deliver products and services for our clients and fans across the globe."

Tamir Kastiel, Director of Bombee, commented, "Partnering with ESE Entertainment is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our vision of bringing innovative and immersive esports experiences to a global audience. We are excited about the synergies between our companies and the opportunities this partnership brings. Together, we are poised to make a significant impact in the gaming scene, leveraging our combined expertise to serve our clients and the wider community with even greater dedication and excellence."

About Bombee

Bombee was founded by industry veterans who have been instrumental in the management and growth of festivals like DreamHack, one of the most influential events in the gaming world; our rich history has allowed us to play a pivotal role in shaping the esports landscape. With seasoned expertise in Live Production, Special FX, Broadcast and Event Management, we create unforgettable experiences that allow players, game publishers, and fans to thrive. Built on a passion for excellence with an innovative spirit and an unwavering dedication, we will continue to push the boundaries that amplify esports entertainment. | https://bombee.gg

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the gaming partnership; ESE's plan to to pool resources and expertise to unlock new and expanded business ventures across the globe, leveraging the strengths of both organizations to drive growth and innovation in the gaming domain; potential and forward-looking initiatives for the partnership and the expected effects of same. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

