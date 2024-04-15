Eva Live Inc.: GOAI Forges Strategic Partnership with System1 to Advance AI Media Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / GOAI, a leading provider of cutting-edge AI solutions, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with System1, a global media giant renowned for its pioneering advancements in advertising.

The partnership between GOAI and System1 represents a fusion of expertise, creativity, and technological prowess. By working together, the two companies aim to accelerate the development and deployment of AI powered advertising solutions across diverse sectors, unlocking new opportunities and delivering unparalleled value to businesses and consumers alike.

"GOAI is thrilled to partner with System1, a true trailblazer in the field of advertising," said David Boulette, CEO of GOAI. "This partnership represents a powerful union of our respective strengths and capabilities, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in AI powered media innovation. Together, we are poised to redefine the future of technology and drive transformative change across the media industry."

As part of this collaboration, GOAI and System1 will leverage their complementary strengths to push innovative AI advertising. The partnership aims to push the boundaries of AI innovation and deliver tangible benefits to advertising customers worldwide.

In addition to the strategic partnership announcement, GOAI is pleased to forecast a significant increase in revenue, with projected numbers in the range of $15-$20 million for the fiscal year. This robust growth underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative AI solutions and its strong position in the market.

"We are delighted to announce our forecasted revenue numbers, which reflect the strength of our business and the confidence of our customers," said Daryl Walser, Director of GOAI. "With the support of strategic partnerships like the one with System1, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive sustained growth."

The partnership between GOAI and System1 signifies a new chapter in the evolution of AI run media, one marked by collaboration, innovation, and transformative impact.

For more information about GOAI and its innovative AI solutions, please visit https://eva.live.

About GOAI:

GOAI is a leading provider of cutting-edge AI solutions, empowering businesses to harness the power of artificial intelligence to drive innovation and accelerate growth. With a focus on delivering transformative AI technologies, GOAI is committed to helping organizations unlock new opportunities, optimize operations, and enhance decision-making. For more information, visit https://eva.live.

Media Contact:

Daryl Walser

Director

Eva Live Inc.

1.310.229.5981

daryl@eva.live

https://eva.live

SOURCE: Eva Live Inc.

