Age Reversal Unity recently arranged a rally in New York, NY, urging the FDA to change the definition of aging to a disease.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / On April 9, 2024, Age Reversal Unity held a rally in front of the Department of Health and Human Services, located at 26 Federal Plaza, New York, NY, 10278.

A dedicated supporter of Age Reversal Unity held up a sign in protest, reading "FDA We Don't Want To Die! Say No To The Rapid Aging Of Govt Abuse!" He raised his sign proudly, as he pleaded with the FDA to change the definition of aging to a disease. This is a young and healthy man, and he has his whole life ahead of him to make a difference in the world. He does not want to die, and he is protesting on behalf of every person in the world who deserves to live a life free from the suffering of aging.

Age Reversal Unity and their supporters are pledging time and resources to bring greater visibility in the fight to cure aging and to alleviate the suffering of future generations. There are other extreme anti-aging initiatives going on today, such as the beliefs of anti-aging proponent Bryan Johnson, who wants to establish a country for the sole purpose of creating new therapies for aging. Age Reversal Unity believes that these extreme solutions are unnecessary, and that once the FDA officially recognizes aging as a disease, a cure for aging will be made possible in our lifetime.

In addition to holding more rallies, Age Reversal Unity will also be launching campaigns, creating educational programs, and meeting with public officials to lobby for their cause. Until the FDA changes the definition of aging to a disease, rather than its current classification as a n5atural process, there will never be a cure for aging, a vaccine, or an age reversal drug. Age Reversal Unity is committed to ensuring that not only will there one day be a vaccine or drug to cure aging, but that this cure will be accessible to everyone in the world.

Established in 2024, Age Reversal Unity is a revolutionary company created to do age reversal, cure aging, and to help the FDA change the definition of aging to a disease. Age Reversal Unity partners with like-minded individuals, public officials, and scientific researchers, and is building a powerful community in support of curing aging, so that everyone can experience life extension and super longevity in this lifetime.

