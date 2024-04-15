Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope" or the "Company") is leading a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries. The Company focuses on process innovation, particularly for the production of medicinal compounds and battery materials. Telescope announces it has demonstrated proof-of-concept for a proprietary recrystallization process that efficiently separates battery raw materials (i.e., lithium and nickel salts) from mixed recycling slurries. The new technology has the potential to disrupt battery recycling methods, bolster the supply chain for battery materials, and support the global transition to a clean energy economy.

An alternative to incumbent, reagent-intensive battery recycling

Conventionally, individual metals (lithium, Li; nickel, Ni; cobalt, Co; and manganese, Mn) are separated from battery recycling brines in progressive stages that each require additional reagents. Separated components must often be further purified via crystallization to isolate the raw material. In contrast, Telescope's selective recrystallization technique isolates high purity salts directly from brines without using additional reagents (Figure 1).





Figure 1. Telescope's recrystallization technique separates high purity materials from battery recycling brines.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/205393_3d8f85f54467c8af_001full.jpg

Rather than added reagents, this process relies only on fine control of crystallization temperature. This level of control is enabled by Telescope's advanced analytical technology and automation tools, which provide continuous process feedback. The Company has demonstrated the recrystallization method by separating nickel and lithium salt crystals from synthetic battery recycling brines, and plans to expand the scope of isolable materials.

"We aim to simplify battery recycling flowsheets and reduce reagent costs," said Jason Hein, CTO of Telescope. "We're excited about the potential of this work to impact the life cycle of battery materials, and address the pressing global demand for critical minerals."

About Telescope

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

