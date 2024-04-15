Akari Therapeutics Plc: Akari Therapeutics to Present PAS-Nomacopan Pre-Clinical Electroretinography (ERG) Data at ARVO 2024

BOSTON and LONDON, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the company will present new pre-clinical data on investigational long-acting PAS-nomacopan including drug effect on electroretinography (ERG) testing in a blue light model at the upcoming Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2024 Annual Meeting in Seattle. Akari Chief Scientific Officer Miles Nunn will provide an overview of the data in a poster presentation on Sunday, May 5 from 1:00 to 2:45 pm PT.



Akari's long-acting PAS-nomacopan is in the final stages of pre-clinical development as a potential treatment for geographic atrophy (GA).

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, plc (Nasdaq: AKTX) is a biotechnology company developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Akari's lead asset, investigational nomacopan, is a bispecific recombinant inhibitor of complement C5 activation and leukotriene B4 (LTB4) activity. Akari's pipeline includes a Phase 3 clinical trial program investigating nomacopan for pediatric hematopoietic stem cell transplant-related thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).

Akari has been granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA for nomacopan for the treatment of pediatric HSCT-TMA and orphan drug designation from the European Commission for treatment in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Akari's pipeline also includes pre-clinical research of long-acting PAS-nomacopan in geographic atrophy (GA).

For more information about Akari, please visit akaritx.com.

