Q Battery Metals Corp.: Q Precious & Battery Metals Contracts First Class Drilling for Quebec Projects

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Metals" or the "Company) (CSE:QMET) is pleased to announce that the company has contracted First Class Drilling based in Senneterre, Quebec, to undertake diamond drilling on the company's 100% owned McKenzie East Gold and the La Corne South VMS project located immediately north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

QMET geological team have determined a number of high priority drill targets on the McKenzie East Gold Property that will be the focus of initial drilling, including following up gold intercepts from the 2021 drill program.

On the La Corne South property, historic diamond drilling and recent exploration work including rock sampling, magnetometer surveying, magnetometer surveying, has outlined a number of high priority volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) targets with multi-element potential (see news releases dated February 6 and October 3, 2022)

The contract is for an initial 1,000 metres of diamond drilling, scheduled to commence in mid-June, 2024.

Q Precious & Battery Metals exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, PhD, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Q Battery Metals company director. The company has 100% interest in mineral claims within Quebec, targeting critical and precious metals. Projects include the McKenzie East Gold property and the La Corne South precious and strategic metals property, both located near Val d'Or, Quebec.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

