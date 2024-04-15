The European Union has formally adopted a directive on energy performance for buildings. It requires member states to develop their trajectories for reducing energy use in buildings, in addition to ensuring that new structures are solar ready. The legislation will go into force in the coming weeks. The European Union has formally adopted the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD). The legislation sets a framework for member states to reduce emissions and energy use in buildings, following a revised directive that was formally adopted by the European Council and the European Commission. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...