ADDISON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) (the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $6.7 million, or $0.58 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $5.9 million, or $0.51 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and $8.3 million, or $0.69 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Return on average assets and average equity for the first quarter of 2024 were 0.85% and 8.93%, respectively, compared to 0.73% and 7.93%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.01% and 11.18%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in earnings during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher non-interest income and lower non-interest expense. The decrease in earnings in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to lower net interest income in the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

"We are pleased with our first quarter 2024 results. During the quarter, net interest margin continued to improve, we paid down borrowings from the FHLB, we repaid the remaining $25.0 million of brokered CDs that were obtained to test as a source of liquidity, our core deposits are stable and grew slightly and credit quality remains manageable. Although we've strategically shrunk the balance sheet primarily through more conservative loan underwriting, our balance sheet remains strong and continues to provide consistent earnings results. Liquidity and capital remain solid and our board of directors increased the dividend paid on GNTY stock from $0.23 last quarter to $0.24 this quarter, further improving shareholder returns and value," said Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Good Earnings and Improving NIM. Earnings were good in the first quarter as net interest margin improved and non-interest income was boosted from sales of SBA and mortgage loans as well as recoveries from previously marked-down receivables due from the SBA. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, has continued to improve from 3.02% in the third quarter of 2023 to 3.11% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 3.16% in the first quarter of 2024. The improvements have resulted primarily from a slow-down in deposit cost increases, while earning assets have continued to reprice upward. The SBA receivable was related to the guaranteed portion of three SBA loans that were acquired from Westbound Bank. The receivable was partially written down in the third quarter of 2022, as there was uncertainty at that time about possible SBA haircuts in the guaranteed portion due to file documentation. However, after extensive review by the SBA, the full amount of guarantees was received during the first quarter of 2024.

Stable Asset Quality. Although we are seeing some deterioration for certain borrowers, overall credit quality remains strong and the expected losses on deteriorating credits are low primarily due to the Bank's equity position and/or strong guarantor support. During the quarter, we foreclosed on a multi-purpose commercial real estate loan in a vibrant location in the South Austin area and recorded other real estate owned of $14.9 million. A recent appraisal indicates an LTV (prior to foreclosure) of 68.5%. Interest in purchasing the property has been high and we are in discussions with several interested parties. We expect little or no loss on the sale of this other real estate owned. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.68% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2023 and 0.40% at March 31, 2023. Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans were 0.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 0.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and 0.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, particularly office related loans, have received increased scrutiny in recent months. As of March 31, 2024, our CRE loans and real estate C&D loans represent 40.0% and 12.1% of the total loan portfolio, respectively, and office-related loans represent 4.6% of the total loan portfolio and have an average balance of $516,000.

Granular and Consistent Core Deposit Base. As of March 31, 2024, we have 88,493 total deposit accounts with an average account balance of $29,696. We have a historically reliable core deposit base, with strong and trusted banking relationships. Total deposits decreased by $5.4 million during the first quarter, which resulted primarily from the maturity of $25.0 million in brokered deposits in February 2024 that we did not renew. Excluding these brokered CDs, total core deposits grew $19.6 million during the first quarter. DDA balances decreased $27.1 million, savings and MMDA balances increased $30.8 million and time deposits (excluding matured brokered CDs) increased $15.9 million. Excluding public funds and bank-owned accounts, our uninsured deposits as of March 31, 2024 were 25.43% of total deposits.



Interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter stabilized with minimal increases. Despite the decrease in DDA during the quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits still represent 31.5% of total deposits. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased eight basis points during the quarter from 3.17% in the prior quarter to 3.25%. This increase was primarily due to renewals of maturing certificates of deposit into new CDs paying higher rates and the shift from noninterest-bearing balances to interest-bearing. Our cost of total deposits for the first quarter of 2024 increased nine basis points from 2.14% in the prior quarter to 2.23%†.

Healthy Capital and Liquidity. Our capital and liquidity ratios, as well as contingent liquidity sources, remain very healthy. During the first quarter of 2024, we repurchased 11,651 shares of our common stock, or 0.10% of average shares outstanding during the period, at an average price of $28.76 per share. Our liquidity ratio, calculated as cash and cash equivalents and unpledged investments divided by total liabilities, was 10.6% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 15.3% as of March 31, 2023. Our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $1.3 billion, consisting of FHLB, FRB and correspondent bank fed funds and revolving lines of credit. Finally, our total equity to average quarterly assets as of March 31, 2024 was 9.6%. If we had to recognize our entire unrealized losses on both AFS and HTM securities, our total equity to average assets ratio would be 8.8%†, which we believe represents a strong capital level under regulatory requirements.

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023 was $23.6 million and $25.2 million, respectively, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 6.3%. The decrease in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest expense of $5.2 million, or 43.3%, compared to the prior year quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in interest income of $3.6 million, or 9.7%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The increases in both interest income and expense resulted primarily from higher rates during the period. Interest expense was also somewhat impacted by a shift from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposit accounts, which resulted in increased expense in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior year quarter. Our noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits were 31.5% and 37.8% as of March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023 was 3.16% and 3.24%, respectively. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, decreased nine basis points primarily due to interest-bearing liabilities repricing faster than our interest-earning assets during the period. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 98 basis points from the prior year quarter, while interest earning asset yields increased 70 basis points. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.91% to 3.25%, a change of 134 basis points, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, as well as increased rates on FHLB advances, which increased from 4.94% to 5.45%, an increase of 51 basis points, from the prior year quarter. The increases in cost were partially offset by increases in yield on the loan portfolio from 5.46% to 6.21%, or 75 basis points, as well as 109 and 13 basis point increases in yield on AFS and HTM securities, respectively. Although the cost of interest-bearing liabilities have repriced more quickly during this period, the weighted average yield on $62.9 million in new loans originated in the first quarter was 8.39%.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased $226,000, or 0.9%, from $23.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $23.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from an increase in interest expense of $182,000, or 1.1%, and a decrease in interest income of $44,000, or 0.1%. The decrease in interest income was primarily due to a decrease in gross loans of $57.3 million, or 2.5%.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, increased from 3.11% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.16% for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of four basis points. The increase in net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, was primarily due to an increase on loan yield from 6.06% for the fourth quarter of 2023 to 6.21% for the first quarter of 2024, a change of 15 basis points, and a decrease in total interest-earning assets during the first quarter of 2024. This increase was partially offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 3.17% in the fourth quarter of 2023 to 3.25% in the first quarter of 2024, a change of eight basis points.

We recorded a $250,000 reversal to our provision for credit losses during the first quarter of 2024. Our loan balances decreased $57.3 million during the quarter, while credit quality trends remained relatively stable and the qualitative factors used to account for changes in economic conditions and expected losses were adjusted in 2023. Those assumptions remain relevant in the current quarter, thus no additional q-factor adjustments were made in the current quarter. As of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.35% and 1.33%, respectively.

Noninterest income increased $353,000, or 7.2%, in the first quarter of 2024 to $5.3 million, compared to $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase from the same quarter in 2023 was primarily due to $499,000 in recoveries made on three SBA loans during the first quarter of 2024. This was partially offset by a $130,000 decrease in the gain on mortgage loans sold and a decrease on the gain on sale of loans of $42,000, or 13.4%, along with a $27,000, or 39.7%, decrease in mortgage fee income compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Noninterest expense increased $725,000, or 3.6%, in the first quarter of 2024 to $20.7 million, compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2024 was driven primarily by a $189,000, or 32.4%, increase in legal and professional fees primarily related to recruiting fees, an increase in software and technology expense of $246,000, or 17.6%, and a $173,000, or 1.4%, increase in employee compensation and benefits compared to the first quarter of 2023. These were partially offset by a $98,000, or 36.7%, decrease in advertising and promotions expense.

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2024 increased by $462,000, or 9.6%, from $4.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income of $454,000, or 65.0%, primarily the result of $499,000 in recoveries made on three SBA loans and an increase in the gain on sale of loans of $76,000, or 38.8%, during the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense decreased $710,000, or 3.3%, in the first quarter of 2024, from $21.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease resulted from a $278,000, or 2.2%, decrease in employee compensation and benefits due to a retirement accrual booked in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was not present in 2024. Additionally, there was a $183,000, or 52.0%, decrease in advertising and promotions expense, a $182,000, or 19.1%, decrease in legal and professional fees and a $98,000, or 5.6%, decrease in software and technology expense during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company's efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2024 was 71.74%, compared to 66.41% in the prior year quarter and 74.81% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the Company totaled $3.13 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $3.18 billion at December 31, 2023 and $3.36 billion at March 31, 2023.

Gross loans decreased by $57.3 million, or 2.5%, during the quarter resulting in a gross loan balance of $2.27 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.32 billion at December 31, 2023. Our decline in loans resulted primarily from tighter underwriting due to the current economic environment and from lower demand from potential borrowers.

Gross loans decreased $112.6 million, or 4.7%, from $2.38 billion at March 31, 2023. The decrease in gross loans during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023 resulted from tightened credit underwriting standards and loan terms, along with fewer borrower requests in response to higher interest rates. Additionally, there was a $10.7 million decrease in warehouse lending loans, as we discontinued that line of business in the second quarter of 2023.

Total deposits decreased by $5.4 million, or 0.2%, to $2.63 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $2.63 billion at December 31, 2023, and increased $4.5 million, or 0.2%, from $2.62 billion at March 31, 2023. The decrease in deposits during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was the result of a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $24.1 million, offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $18.7 million. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits included the maturity of $25.0 million in brokered CDs in February 2024 that we did not renew. The increase in deposits during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $168.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $163.7 million.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.94% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.25% at December 31, 2023 and 0.57% at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.68% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.18% at December 31, 2023, and 0.40% at March 31, 2023. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist primarily of other real estate owned and nonaccrual loans. The increase in nonperforming assets compared to the prior year end and prior year quarter was primarily due to the increase in other real estate owned, which is described in the quarterly highlights above.

Total equity was $305.9 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $303.8 million at December 31, 2023 and $300.3 million at March 31, 2023. The increase in total equity compared to the prior year end and prior year quarter resulted primarily from net income of $6.7 million, the payment of dividends of $2.8 million during the period and a reduction in repurchases during the first quarter of 2024 compared to prior quarters.

As of 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 43,872 $ 47,744 $ 47,922 $ 47,663 $ 59,030 Federal funds sold 24,300 36,575 73,275 44,950 95,400 Interest-bearing deposits 4,921 5,205 8,980 4,738 3,695 Total cash and cash equivalents 73,093 89,524 130,177 97,351 158,125 Securities available for sale 228,787 196,195 178,644 166,596 173,744 Securities held to maturity 363,963 404,208 408,308 437,292 476,105 Loans held for sale 874 976 2,506 795 1,260 Loans, net 2,234,012 2,290,881 2,286,163 2,300,882 2,344,240 Accrued interest receivable 11,747 13,143 11,307 11,110 10,443 Premises and equipment, net 56,921 57,018 56,712 56,151 55,457 Other real estate owned 14,900 - - - 38 Cash surrender value of life insurance 42,119 42,348 42,096 41,830 38,619 Core deposit intangible, net 1,312 1,418 1,524 1,633 1,746 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 67,550 56,920 80,816 60,396 64,350 Total assets $ 3,127,438 $ 3,184,791 $ 3,230,413 $ 3,206,196 $ 3,356,287 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 828,861 $ 852,957 $ 903,391 $ 915,462 $ 992,527 Interest-bearing 1,798,983 1,780,289 1,754,902 1,687,355 1,630,841 Total deposits 2,627,844 2,633,246 2,658,293 2,602,817 2,623,368 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 39,058 25,172 19,366 20,532 13,338 Accrued interest and other liabilities 33,807 32,242 31,218 30,701 30,125 Line of credit - 4,500 2,000 12,000 - Federal Home Loan Bank advances 75,000 140,000 175,000 195,000 340,000 Subordinated debentures 45,819 45,785 47,752 47,719 49,186 Total liabilities 2,821,528 2,880,945 2,933,629 2,908,769 3,056,017 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. 305,371 303,300 296,226 296,862 299,700 Noncontrolling interest 539 546 558 565 570 Total equity 305,910 303,846 296,784 297,427 300,270 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,127,438 $ 3,184,791 $ 3,230,413 $ 3,206,196 $ 3,356,287

Quarter Ended 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 40,752 $ 40,796 $ 39,818 $ 38,734 $ 37,144 Interest expense 17,165 16,983 16,516 14,031 11,982 Net interest income 23,587 23,813 23,302 24,703 25,162 Reversal of provision for credit losses (250 ) - - - - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 23,837 23,813 23,302 24,703 25,162 Noninterest income 5,258 4,796 4,939 7,873 4,905 Noninterest expense 20,692 21,402 20,514 20,471 19,967 Income before income taxes 8,403 7,207 7,727 12,105 10,100 Income tax provision 1,722 1,341 1,437 2,529 1,823 Net earnings $ 6,681 $ 5,866 $ 6,290 $ 9,576 $ 8,277 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 7 12 7 5 4 Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 6,688 $ 5,878 $ 6,297 $ 9,581 $ 8,281 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.82 $ 0.69 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.58 0.51 0.54 0.81 0.69 Cash dividends per common share 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 Book value per common share - end of quarter 26.47 26.28 25.64 25.58 25.13 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1) 23.57 23.37 22.72 22.67 22.29 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(4) 11,534,960 11,540,644 11,554,094 11,603,167 11,925,357 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,539,167 11,536,878 11,568,897 11,735,475 11,939,593 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 11,598,239 11,589,165 11,619,342 11,756,512 12,012,004 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.85 % 0.73 % 0.78 % 1.17 % 1.01 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.93 7.93 8.43 12.87 11.18 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(2) 3.16 3.11 3.02 3.19 3.24 Efficiency ratio(3) 71.74 74.81 72.64 62.84 66.41 (1) See Non-GAAP Reconciling Tables. (2) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. (4) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

As of 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 269,560 $ 287,565 $ 292,410 $ 295,864 $ 295,936 Real estate: Construction and development 273,300 296,639 317,484 345,127 372,203 Commercial real estate 906,684 923,195 901,321 891,883 900,190 Farmland 180,502 186,295 188,614 187,105 190,802 1-4 family residential 523,573 514,603 504,002 496,340 499,944 Multi-family residential 44,569 44,292 42,720 44,385 44,760 Consumer 54,375 57,059 58,294 59,498 60,163 Agricultural 12,418 12,685 13,076 13,447 13,545 Overdrafts 276 243 328 252 270 Total loans(1)(2) $ 2,265,257 $ 2,322,576 $ 2,318,249 $ 2,333,901 $ 2,377,813 Quarter Ended 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 30,920 $ 31,140 $ 31,759 $ 31,953 $ 31,974 Loans charged-off (310 ) (242 ) (644 ) (224 ) (94 ) Recoveries 200 22 25 30 73 Reversal of provision for credit loss expense (250 ) - - - - Balance at end of period $ 30,560 $ 30,920 $ 31,140 $ 31,759 $ 31,953 Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.34 % 1.36 % 1.34 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 496.0 552.9 1,148.2 894.6 238.4 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.02 0.04 0.11 0.03 0.00 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans $ 6,161 $ 5,592 $ 2,712 $ 3,550 $ 13,405 Other real estate owned 14,900 - - - 38 Repossessed assets owned 236 234 250 - - Total nonperforming assets $ 21,297 $ 5,826 $ 2,962 $ 3,550 $ 13,443 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.94 % 0.25 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.57 % Total assets 0.68 0.18 0.09 0.11 0.40 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $874,000, $976,000, $2.5 million, $795,000, and $1.3 million as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $685,000, $775,000, $(946,000), $1.3 million, and $1.6 million as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Quarter Ended 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 1,069 $ 1,123 $ 1,131 $ 1,056 $ 1,077 Net realized (loss) gain on securities transactions - - - (322 ) 93 Net realized gain on sale of loans 272 196 218 473 314 Fiduciary and custodial income 649 624 637 630 638 Bank-owned life insurance income 251 249 267 211 214 Merchant and debit card fees 1,706 1,760 1,752 2,121 1,674 Loan processing fee income 118 116 128 142 134 Mortgage fee income 41 30 46 50 68 Other noninterest income 1,152 698 760 3,512 693 Total noninterest income $ 5,258 $ 4,796 $ 4,939 $ 7,873 $ 4,905 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 12,437 $ 12,715 $ 11,944 $ 11,939 $ 12,264 Occupancy expenses 2,747 2,757 2,960 2,754 2,830 Legal and professional fees 772 954 902 985 583 Software and technology 1,642 1,740 1,490 1,531 1,396 Amortization 143 145 147 149 161 Director and committee fees 200 186 192 201 199 Advertising and promotions 169 352 288 269 267 ATM and debit card expense 609 763 803 739 599 Telecommunication expense 173 175 178 171 183 FDIC insurance assessment fees 360 321 363 522 301 Other noninterest expense 1,440 1,294 1,247 1,211 1,184 Total noninterest expense $ 20,692 $ 21,402 $ 20,514 $ 20,471 $ 19,967

Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,299,177 $ 35,491 6.21 % $ 2,388,045 $ 32,157 5.46 % Securities available for sale 216,298 1,851 3.44 184,572 1,068 2.35 Securities held to maturity 393,394 2,533 2.59 502,760 3,050 2.46 Nonmarketable equity securities 24,438 248 4.08 28,381 419 5.99 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 45,672 629 5.54 34,986 450 5.22 Total interest-earning assets 2,978,979 40,752 5.50 3,138,744 37,144 4.80 Allowance for credit losses (30,879 ) (31,934 ) Noninterest-earning assets 230,829 218,195 Total assets $ 3,178,929 $ 3,325,005 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,789,119 $ 14,459 3.25 % $ 1,624,610 $ 7,655 1.91 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 141,593 1,920 5.45 310,103 3,774 4.94 Line of credit 841 18 8.61 - - - Subordinated debt 45,797 517 4.54 49,164 540 4.45 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 41,271 251 2.45 10,974 13 0.48 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,018,621 17,165 3.42 1,994,851 11,982 2.44 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 823,638 1,002,793 Accrued interest and other liabilities 35,469 26,912 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 859,107 1,029,705 Equity 301,201 300,449 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,178,929 $ 3,325,005 Net interest rate spread(2) 2.08 % 2.36 % Net interest income $ 23,587 $ 25,162 Net interest margin(3) 3.18 % 3.25 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.16 % 3.24 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $704,000 and $1.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

As of 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 305,371 $ 303,300 $ 296,226 $ 296,862 $ 299,700 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (1,312 ) (1,418 ) (1,524 ) (1,633 ) (1,746 ) Total tangible common equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 271,899 $ 269,722 $ 262,542 $ 263,069 $ 265,794 Common shares outstanding(1) 11,534,960 11,540,644 11,554,094 11,603,167 11,925,357 Book value per common share $ 26.47 $ 26.28 $ 25.64 $ 25.58 $ 25.13 Tangible book value per common share(1) 23.57 23.37 22.72 22.67 22.29 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Unrealized Loss on Securities, Tax Effected, as a Percentage of Total Equity

(dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 Total equity(1) $ 305,910 Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected (25,662 ) Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities $ 280,248 Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected 16,709 Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected 25,662 Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected $ 42,371 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1) 13.9 % Total equity before impact of unrealized losses $ 322,619 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses 13.1 % Total average assets $ 3,178,929 Total equity to average assets 9.6 % Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets 8.8 % (1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected, of $16,709.

Cost of Total Deposits

Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Total average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,789,119 $ 1,788,863 $ 1,624,610 Adjustments: Noninterest-bearing deposits 823,638 865,817 1,002,793 Total average deposits $ 2,612,757 $ 2,654,680 $ 2,627,403 Total deposit-related interest expense $ 14,459 $ 14,311 $ 7,655 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.25 % 3.17 % 1.91 % Average cost of total deposits 2.23 2.14 1.18

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including "tangible book value per common share," "net unrealized loss on securities, tax effected, as a percentage of total equity" and "cost of total deposits" are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as "non-GAAP financial measures." We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 33 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2024, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion and total deposits of $2.6 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the "Risk Factors" referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

