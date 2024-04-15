HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plastec Technologies, Ltd. (OTCBB: PLTYF) (the "Company") today reported audited financial results for the fiscal 2023 year ended December 31, 2023. See financial tables at the end of this release in Hong Kong dollars (HKD). All other amounts in this press release are presented in U.S. dollars (USD) with a conversion rate of US$1.0: HK$7.8.
Current Balance Sheet Highlights
- $11.1 million in working capital at December 31, 2023, compared to $11.1 million at December 31, 2022.
- Book value per share was $0.86 at December 31, 2023, compared to $0.86 at December 31, 2022.
Management Comments
Mr. Kin Sun Sze-To, Chairman of the Company, stated, "During 2023, we maintained lean operations, which enabled the Company to sustain its cash position. We continue to explore potential business opportunities."
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated)
Year ended
Year ended
Year ended
2021
2022
2023
HK$
HK$
HK$
Revenues
-
-
-
Operating expenses, net
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,273
)
(3,326
)
(3,084
)
Other income
-
91
-
Total operating expenses, net
(2,273
)
(3,235
)
(3,084
)
Loss from operations
(2,273
)
(3,235
)
(3,084
)
Interest income
112
917
4,065
(Loss)/profit before income tax expense
(2,161
)
(2,318
)
981
Income tax expense
(840
)
(907
)
(1,047
)
Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders
(3,001
)
(3,225
)
(66
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company's shareholders
(3,001
)
(3,225
)
(66
)
Net loss per share:
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
12,938,128
12,938,128
12,938,128
Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares
12,938,128
12,938,128
12,938,128
Basic net loss per share
HK$(0.23
)
HK$(0.25
)
HK$(0.005
)
Diluted net loss per share
HK$(0.23
)
HK$(0.25
)
HK$(0.005
)
PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2023
HK$
HK$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
95,646
96,303
Deposits, prepayment and other receivables
3,554
4,269
Total current assets
99,200
100,572
Property, plant and equipment, net
-
7
Intangible assets
438
438
Total assets
99,638
101,017
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Other payables and accruals
775
1,173
Tax payable
11,933
12,980
Total current liabilities
12,708
14,153
Total liabilities
12,708
14,153
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares (U.S.$0.001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized, 12,938,128 and 12,938,128 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31 2022 and 2023, respectively)
101
101
Additional paid-in capital
26,049
26,049
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(30
)
(30
)
Retained earnings
60,810
60,744
Total shareholders' equity
86,930
86,864
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
99,638
101,017
PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated)
Year ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
Year ended December 31,
2021
2022
2023
HK$
HK$
HK$
Operating activities
Net loss
(3,001
)
(3,225
)
(66
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Amortisation
60
-
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Deposits, prepayment and other receivables
(681
)
(423
)
(715
)
Other payables and accruals
(449
)
(345
)
398
Tax payables
840
907
1,047
Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities
(3,231
)
(3,086
)
664
Investing activity
Purchase of plant and machinery
-
-
(7
)
Net cash used in investing activity
-
-
(7
)
Financing activity
Dividends paid
(80,734
)
-
-
Net cash used in financing activity
(80,734
)
-
-
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(83,965
)
(3,086
)
657
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
182,697
98,732
95,646
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
98,732
95,646
96,303
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
Interest income
112
917
4,065
Income taxes paid
-
-
-
