HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plastec Technologies, Ltd. (OTCBB: PLTYF) (the "Company") today reported audited financial results for the fiscal 2023 year ended December 31, 2023. See financial tables at the end of this release in Hong Kong dollars (HKD). All other amounts in this press release are presented in U.S. dollars (USD) with a conversion rate of US$1.0: HK$7.8.

Current Balance Sheet Highlights

$11.1 million in working capital at December 31, 2023, compared to $11.1 million at December 31, 2022.

Book value per share was $0.86 at December 31, 2023, compared to $0.86 at December 31, 2022.

Management Comments

Mr. Kin Sun Sze-To, Chairman of the Company, stated, "During 2023, we maintained lean operations, which enabled the Company to sustain its cash position. We continue to explore potential business opportunities."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) Year ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2022 2023 HK$ HK$ HK$ Revenues - - - Operating expenses, net Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,273 ) (3,326 ) (3,084 ) Other income - 91 - Total operating expenses, net (2,273 ) (3,235 ) (3,084 ) Loss from operations (2,273 ) (3,235 ) (3,084 ) Interest income 112 917 4,065 (Loss)/profit before income tax expense (2,161 ) (2,318 ) 981 Income tax expense (840 ) (907 ) (1,047 ) Net loss attributable to the Company's shareholders (3,001 ) (3,225 ) (66 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to the Company's shareholders (3,001 ) (3,225 ) (66 )

Net loss per share: Weighted average number of ordinary shares 12,938,128 12,938,128 12,938,128 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares 12,938,128 12,938,128 12,938,128 Basic net loss per share HK$(0.23 ) HK$(0.25 ) HK$(0.005 ) Diluted net loss per share HK$(0.23 ) HK$(0.25 ) HK$(0.005 )

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) December 31, December 31, 2022 2023 HK$ HK$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 95,646 96,303 Deposits, prepayment and other receivables 3,554 4,269 Total current assets 99,200 100,572 Property, plant and equipment, net - 7 Intangible assets 438 438 Total assets 99,638 101,017

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Other payables and accruals 775 1,173 Tax payable 11,933 12,980 Total current liabilities 12,708 14,153 Total liabilities 12,708 14,153 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares (U.S.$0.001 par value; 100,000,000 authorized, 12,938,128 and 12,938,128 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31 2022 and 2023, respectively) 101 101 Additional paid-in capital 26,049 26,049 Accumulated other comprehensive income (30 ) (30 ) Retained earnings 60,810 60,744 Total shareholders' equity 86,930 86,864 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 99,638 101,017

PLASTEC TECHNOLOGIES, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Hong Kong dollars in thousands, except number of shares, per share data and unless otherwise stated) Year ended December 31, Year ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2023 HK$ HK$ HK$ Operating activities Net loss (3,001 ) (3,225 ) (66 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortisation 60 - - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Deposits, prepayment and other receivables (681 ) (423 ) (715 ) Other payables and accruals (449 ) (345 ) 398 Tax payables 840 907 1,047 Net cash (used in)/generated from operating activities (3,231 ) (3,086 ) 664 Investing activity Purchase of plant and machinery - - (7 ) Net cash used in investing activity - - (7 ) Financing activity Dividends paid (80,734 ) - - Net cash used in financing activity (80,734 ) - - Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (83,965 ) (3,086 ) 657 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 182,697 98,732 95,646 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 98,732 95,646 96,303 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Interest income 112 917 4,065 Income taxes paid - - -

