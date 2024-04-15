CCELL®: CCELL Launches Environmentally Conscious Eco Star AIO Vaporizer

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and advanced vaporization technology, today announced the launch of the Eco Star, the company's all-in-one vaporizer focused on sustainability, wide-ranging oil compatibility, and ease of use.

The Eco Star's casing material is made of biodegradable and plant-based PLA, a material that can be decomposed by bacteria or other living organisms. By adopting this type of eco-friendly casing, CCELL seeks to provide an option that can reduce the cannabis industry's overall environmental impact and build a more sustainable society.

Built within the casing is a removable and recyclable lithium-ion battery. This thoughtful pull-apart design allows consumers to easily remove the battery before disposing of the casing, empowering them to contribute towards a greener Earth.

The Eco Star also features complete compatibility with all types of cannabis oils, clog-free dual air vents, and an isolated airway that ensures the cleanest possible vapor.

With increasing environmental challenges worldwide and tightening regulations on vape products, the Eco Star was introduced with the intention of raising environmental awareness across the industry.

The company has also implemented other measures to align its practices with its long-standing sustainability-focused values. These include offering biodegradable and plant-based PLA mouthpieces among its customization options. Additionally, the company uses energy-efficient aqueous processing in producing its patented ceramic heating cores to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Before the product's official launch, CCELL provided their customers and consumers with an early look at the Eco Star at TPE24 and Hall of Flowers Ventura in the US, and Spannabis Barcelona in Spain.

Disclaimer for battery disposal: CCELL does not recycle lithium-ion batteries. Battery recycling requirements may vary by country, city, etc. Please contact your local recycling center for more details before disposal.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capabilities, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices.

