Bath & Body Works Celebrates National Laundry Day by Giving Back

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2024 / April 15 is National Laundry Day and Bath & Body Works is celebrating by supporting two of their long-standing nonprofit partners, YWCA Columbus and LSS Choices. The brand is donating a six-month supply of their laundry detergent and fragrance boosters to support the organizations' clients in central Ohio.

LSS Choices has provided counseling, shelter, crisis intervention, education, and community and legal advocacy to central Ohio residents facing domestic violence since 1977. YWCA Columbus empowers women by offering support and shelter, fostering youth development and providing educational resources and dialogues. Bath & Body Works is committed to improving the lives of people in underserved and underrepresented communities by donating to organizations that support these communities.

"Core to our mission is serving the women in our program with the dignity they deserve," says Elizabeth Brown, President and CEO of YWCA Columbus. "By providing high-quality laundry detergent in lovely fragrances, this partnership with Bath & Body Works is an important part of us affirming that commitment to our residents. It's so simple yet true: everyone deserves not just the basics, but also a little luxury in their daily lives."

Since 1996, Bath & Body Works has donated more than $8 million to support LSS Choices and YWCA Columbus. In addition to financial support, the brand has also donated thousands of products, and their associates give back by volunteering and taking part in board service opportunities.

"We're proud to partner with YWCA Columbus and LSS Choices because we know that when basic needs are met, living a happy and fulfilling life becomes that much easier," says Rhoe Fields, Associate Vice President of Community Relations and Philanthropy at Bath & Body Works. "We hope this donation will not only fulfill an important need, but also bring joy and comfort to the clients they support."

For more than 30 years, Bath & Body Works has remained dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of their associates, customers and in their community. To learn more about these efforts, visit bbwinc.com.

