Jushi Holdings Inc. Appoints Todd West as Chief Operating Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. ("Jushi" or the "Company") (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that it has appointed Todd West as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective April 12, 2024.



Mr. West brings over 25 years of operations management experience in retail, manufacturing, and wholesale, including five years in cannabis with his most recent role being Executive Vice President of Operations at Cresco Labs Inc. Prior to cannabis, Mr. West was an operations executive for almost a decade in the food and beverage industry directing daily operations including overseeing manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, supply chain, inventory control, new product development, R&D, quality assurance, and retail.

"We have achieved remarkable success in optimizing our grower processor footprint to date and Todd's background will be crucial as we look to accelerate this progress and strategically navigate the potential upcoming federal and state catalysts," said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder of Jushi.

Mr. Cacioppo continued, "We are focused on further improving our profitability and have commenced initiatives that include reducing our green waste, increasing our yields and potency, as well as the introduction of new higher margin products across our vertical markets to achieve our goal. Furthermore, we aim to create more connections and collaboration between our retail stores and grower processor operations to ensure optimum experiences for our customers. Todd brings the necessary experience and expertise to lead this charge and we are excited to welcome him to Jushi."

"I am thrilled to be joining Jushi at such a pivotal moment in its history," said Todd West, Chief Operating Officer of Jushi. "With significant assets in key markets that have yet to unlock their full potential, we are truly at a critical inflection point. I look forward to all we will accomplish together with so many exciting potential regulatory developments on the horizon. Jushi has built a strong foundation with high-quality cultivation, popular brands, innovative products, and a premier retail experience and I am incredibly proud to become a part of the senior leadership team."

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

