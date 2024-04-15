Anzeige
Montag, 15.04.2024
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OJ
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2024 | 14:06
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces April 2024 Distribution

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its April 2024 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12084 per Unit (or $1.45 on an annualized basis). The April 2024 distribution will be payable on May 15, 2024 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2024.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 103%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

