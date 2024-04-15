Mobile-health Network Solutions Makes History as First APAC Telehealth Company Listed on US Stock Exchange

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile-health Network Solutions (Nasdaq: MNDR ), a pioneering Asia-Pacific (APAC) telehealth provider, celebrates its successful initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq stock exchange. This achievement marks MNDR as the first pure-play telehealth company from APAC to list on a major US stock exchange.

"This IPO is a significant achievement for MNDR and reflects the surging demand for telehealth solutions across the APAC region," said Co-CEO, Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, PBM , Senior Consultant Family Physician. "Our listing on the Nasdaq will fuel our growth plans and expand our investor base."

MNDR's accomplishment follows its impressive ranking of #41 on the prestigious Financial Times 2024 list of Asia Pacific's 500 High-Growth Companies. This recognition highlights MNDR's innovative approach and its transformative impact on healthcare.

MNDR's Telemedicine Growth Soars

During the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, MNDR's private-sector telemedicine revenue skyrocketed by approximately 4.5 times, jumping from US$1.5 million to US$6.7 million. This stellar growth solidifies MNDR's position as a leading telemedicine provider.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our MaNaDr platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit https://investors.manadr.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mobile-health Network Solutions Investor Relations Contact:

2 Venture Drive, #07-06/07 Vision Exchange

Singapore 608526

(+65) 6222 5223

Email: investors@manadr.com

Investor Relations Inquiries: